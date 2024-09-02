All About Kelsea Ballerini's Relationship with Her Boyfriend Chase Stokes

The Voice Season 27 Coach and Stokes went public with their relationship in 2023.

The Voice Season 27 Coach newbie Kelsea Ballerini went public with her relationship with actor Chase Stokes in 2023. Since then, they've been one of the cutest celebrity couples on red carpets for the Met Gala, award shows, and beyond.

But how did their relationship start? Below, learn more about Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' romance.

Who is Kelsea Ballerini's boyfriend, Chase Stokes? Many know Stokes for playing John B. Routledge on Outer Banks, but his acting career began with more minor appearances on shows like Stranger Things, Daytime Divas, and The First. He made his film debut in 2018 as Young Dale in the drama Between Waves, starring opposite Andy Ahrens. In 2021, Stokes guest-starred in four episodes of the thriller series Tell Me Your Secrets. He also starred as Martin in the film Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets that same year. RELATED: Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce's Voices Are Magic Together Stokes is set to appear in several upcoming films, including 2024's Marked Men and Uglies.

How did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes meet? During her chat on Call Her Daddy, Ballerini revealed that she met Stokes by sliding into his DMs on Instagram. "I've never seen his show, but I just knew of him, and I just swan dove right on in..." Ballerini explained. "I was ready to open back up. I just felt, why not? I've never really dated; I don't know how it works. I'm like, 'Let's just put ourselves out there; let's just vibe.' And it's been fun."

When did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes go public as a couple? In April 2023, Stokes joined Ballerini on the CMT Awards red carpet, seemingly confirming their couple status. Ballerini was the co-host for the event and said during the pre-show (per People), "I have a really hot date tonight. I'm really really happy, and it's really nice to... this is our first outing, so I'm like, 'Come on into my world and then bring me into Charleston [where Outer Banks shoots].' I don't know if it's the big moments on TV, or where I am in my life, or what it is, but I feel really good. I'm happy to be here." RELATED: How Blake Shelton's Helping Kelsea Ballerini Defeat Adam Levine on The Voice

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' first public anniversary

Ballerini and Stokes celebrated their first public anniversary in January 2024. For the occasion, Ballerini shared a sweet slideshow of photos with the caption, "A whole trip around the sun with my bestie. @hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs."

In an April 2024 interview with People, Stokes said of Ballerini, "She is just the most genuine human being you will meet. She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She's incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her."

RELATED: Who Is Kelsea Ballerini? All About The Voice's New Season 27 Coach

Stokes continued, "I just don't think—especially with the way today's society works and how quick everything moves—that presence is something that is looked at in the ways that it once was. To sit down and know you're with somebody who wants to be with you and to love on you, it's something that you don't realize is as special as it is until you don't have it."

