All About Kane Brown's Wife & Kids

"Different Man" singer Kane Brown isn't so different at home as he is onstage. Whether he's performing or parenting, the country star is a hard worker with a huge heart, as evidenced by the way his music connects with fans and, also, his super-close family. Knowing this, it makes perfect sense why Brown is being honored with the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards, airing September 26 at 8/7c on NBC.

Read, below, to learn why Kane Brown is a family man at heart.

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are so in love

Katelyn Jae Brown came into Kane Brown's life when he needed her most: during the confusing and lonely days of touring and early success. "I'm never depressed when she's around me," Kane Brown told Entertainment Tonight shortly before announcing his engagement in April 2017. "It used to be [hard having a girlfriend], but now it feels better being loyal than you just going out and doing whatever you want to do." They married in 2018.

Katelyn Brown, also a singer, has been featured in her husband's music, like the song "Thank God" from the album Different Man. But perhaps his most passionate depiction of their love is in the song "Worship You," in which Kane Brown sings, "Don't get me wrong, I'm a God-fearing Christian man, But if you were a religion, then damn, I don't know what I'd do, Yeah, I might have to worship you."

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown arrive to the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC

Katelyn Brown posted a sweet tribute to their relationship in August 2024, not because of a big milestone or anniversary, but precisely the opposite: She wanted to celebrate the little moments that make life good.

"We were in the kitchen tonight (at this very moment) washing dishes, baby bottles, laundry, and going through packages when we stopped for a moment to remind ourselves not to forget to make time for 'us'. So we decided to just take this picture in the moment (baby spit up in hair and both desperate for a shower) bc I can’t tell you the last time we took a selfie of the two of us ! between all the travel, babies, dogs and life in general it’s important to always remember where it all started …. Just the two of us 🩷 I love you and so grateful for this beautiful family & life @kanebrown," she wrote on Instagram. Too sweet.

Kane and Katelyn Brown have three kids

They've almost caught up with the Kardashians! (In terms of having a K-krew, that is.) The couple's three young children are named Kingsley Rose, Kodi Jane, and Krewe Allen. Kwite the klique!

Daughter Kingsley was the first to arrive, born October 29, 2019 in Nashville. Katelyn Brown gave birth to another baby girl, Kodi, on December 30, 2021. And son Krewe was born on June 18, 2024.

Kane Brown will receive the Country Champion Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

“Since the beginning of his career, Kane Brown has ensured that his legacy will extend beyond music,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “His dedication to empowering and supporting younger generations is nothing short of inspiring, and we’re thrilled to honor him with the Country Champion Award.”