How “Masterful” Jan Dan Used His “Superpower” to Get a Knockouts Team Gwen Save

Jaylen Dunham and Jan Dan's Smooth Duet of "For Once in My Life" | The Voice Battles | NBC

Dan went into his Season 26 Knockout against Sydney Sterlace with a cover of "Angels Like You" by Miley Cyrus.

Unable to part with Jan Dan on Monday night's episode of The Voice, Coach Gwen Stefani wisely used her precious Save on the 30-year-old contestant from Newark, New Jersey, allowing him to move on to the Season 26 Playoffs.

"I Saved Jan Dan because I just couldn't see him going home and I know there's so much I can do with him," Stefani explained. "He has such a great way of being tasteful and using his superpower at the right moment. I'm just really proud of my team. They have blown me away. I'm all heart, I'm in the moment, and with the Playoffs, obviously, it's just going to be trying to get the best out of each individual person. I'm just excited because I love all of them."

Jan Dan scores Team Gwen Save with cover of Miley Cyrus' "Angels Like You" during The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Jan Dan performs onstage during Season 26 Episode 15 of The Voice. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Jan Dan, a new father whose wife actually went into labor during the taping of the Battles, went into his Knockout against 15-year-old Sydney Sterlace with a cover of "Angels Like You" by Miley Cyrus.

"I love different genres — alternative and rock and country," he said. "So when I get to take my own spin on something and pour my whole entire heart into it, I love that wow factor and to pull something new out of the bag. No one wants to be a one-trick pony."

While Gwen didn't Save him until the winner of the Knockout was officially chosen, she did hint at her intention to keep him in the running. "You just showed me the lane you want to be in as an artist because nobody's doing a pop song with an R&B, soulful style," she said. "It was so artful and I love your voice so much. One thing that I'd love to work with you on more is letting you get away from being tight. I think that you have it in you."

Sterlace ultimately won the Knockout with a cover of Lewis Capaldi's "Bruises." Her performance was so impressive, that Snoop Dogg wagered she could win it all. And he's not even her Coach! That's some high praise, indeed.

"Sydney could go to the finale," Stefani said. "She's just in touch with how to build a song and be emotional."

But don't count Jan Dan out just yet!

Catch new weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Miss an episode? Not to worry — stream it on Peacock the very next day!