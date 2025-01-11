Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 11, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the January 11, 2025 episode.

It's 2025, and Saturday Night Live has officially kicked off its SNL50 celebrations marking five decades of the sketch series.

First up: 50 Seasons in 50 Days, an online rollout of sketches selected by the team behind SNL to represent every era of the show — visit NBC Insider daily to learn behind-the-scenes info about each selection, which thus far include Ryan Gosling's "Papyrus", "SNL 40: Celebrity Jeopardy," and "(Do It on My) Twin Bed."

On January 16, Peacock debuts the four-part Beyond Saturday Night docuseries, which deep-dives into every aspect of crafting an episode, a cast, and a full season. That's followed by the January 27 premiere of a documentary film on the show's Musical Guests over the years, Ladies & Gentlemen ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Questlove and Oz Rodriguez.

And on Sunday, February 16, the show's 50 days of fandom culminates in the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special, airing live NBC and Peacock.

With these highly-anticipated specials and documentaries right around the corner, is Saturday Night Live new this week? Find out below.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, January 11, 2025?

No. SNL is still on post-holiday break this weekend. The show comes back on January 18 with Dave Chappelle returning for his fourth turn as Host with Musical Guest GloRilla.

On January 11, NBC will be re-airing the November 2 episode hosted by John Mulaney. This was the sixth time hosting for the comedian and former SNL writer.

Mulaney kicked off the live show with a hysterical opening stand-up monologue about being a father and getting older. The episode also included a new installment of Mulaney's "New York musical" series — this time set at a Port Authority Duane Reade — and a surprisingly emotional pretape about a monkey astronaut named Beppo.

Meanwhile, Musical Guest Chappell Roan dazzled with a live performance of her hit "Pink Pony Club," and the debut of new country-tinged track "The Giver."

Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docuseries premieres January 16

An all-access four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, debuts January 16 on Peacock.

Executive-produced by Morgan Neville, the Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker behind documentaries Piece by Piece and 20 Feet From Stardom, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic late night series, celebrity interviews, and more than 60 contributors — including former cast members and writers — reflecting on working on the show.

Questlove's 50 Years of SNL Music documentary

To keep the celebration going, NBC will broadcast the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove.

The three-hour special broadcast event promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years." The movie premieres January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



When SNL returns, you can watch new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.