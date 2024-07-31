Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers New This Week? July 29-August 9, 2024

If you're used to tuning in to Late Night with Seth Meyers each weeknight — or you simply never miss an installment of "A Closer Look" — you may be wondering if there are new episodes this week. Where did the Saturday Night Live alum go? Rest easy: NBC Insider has the answers.

Meyers has been a best-in-class late night Host since 2014, making his talk show a destination for compelling celebrity interviews, hilarious segments, and countless memorable moments with guests. Catching up on current events with Meyers is always a treat; from his smash "A Closer Look" to his beloved "Day Drinking" series, Meyers consistently delivers a cerebral spin on the late night format.

On July 17, Late Night with Seth Meyers scored three 2024 Emmy nominations, a resounding testament to Meyers, the program's writers, and everyone working hard behind the scenes (looking at you, Cue Card Wally).

Learn everything you need to know about new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers the week of July 29 below.

Seth Meyers appears on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1507, on October 2, 2023. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Is Late Night with Seth Meyers on this week? No. Late Night with Seth Meyers is on a brief hiatus as NBC airs coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, so viewers will have to wait for new episodes.

While the show is preempted, viewers can stream their favorite interviews and celebrity chats on Peacock anytime.

Whether you want to relive the hilarious moment Michael Cera debuted his mystifying blond hair, or wish to rewatch the "Second Chance Theatre" sketches saved from SNL writers' room, Peacock has all the Late Night you can handle.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1529, June 3, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Meyers discussed Late Night's legacy in a December 2023 interview with The Wrap. "I don't think I could make a show that was fun to watch if I wasn't having fun doing it," Meyers explained, adding, "I do feel like, to some degree, this show is a really good pair of jeans that gets better the more you wear them."

When will new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers return? New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers will return the week of August 12 and will occupy its usual time slot of weeknights at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Meyers has signed on to maintain his position at the desk through 2028, so your favorite day-drinker won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments such as 'A Closer Look' and 'Day Drinking,'" Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President, Late Night Programming, NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared in a statement. "We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night."