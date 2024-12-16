Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 16, 2024)

When do new episodes of The Voice return?

New episodes of The Voice return on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC when Season 27 premieres with a new group of Coaches.

Bublé is returning as a Coach for his second time and will undoubtedly be on a mission to hold onto his winning title after his Season 26 victory with Sofronio Vasquez. Adam Levine and John Legend are also returning to the big red chairs for The Voice Season 27 and country songstress Kelsea Ballerini makes her debut as a Coach. Carson Daly, of course, will also return to his hosting duties. According to Bublé, Season 27 is going to be “electric.”

“Listen, John Legend, amazing. Ballerini, amazing. Adam Levine, I mean my sisters call him ‘The Voice,’” Bublé said during the Season 26 finale. “It’s gonna be electric … I’ve learned so much from these beautiful Coaches [Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg].”

Levine, who was a Coach on The Voice for the show’s first 16 seasons, shared on Instagram in June 2024 that he’s thrilled to return for Season 27. “I’m coming back; I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I’m ready to go. I’m a little nervous, I’m not nervous, but I’m so excited,” Levine told fans in an Instagram video at the time. “It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back!”