Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 16, 2024)
New episodes of The Voice on NBC can't come soon enough.
Between the laughs, tears, and moving performances, Monday and Tuesday nights are simply not complete without The Voice.
After the jam-packed Season 26 finale, what’s happening with The Voice this week? Below is everything you need to know about when new episodes of The Voice are scheduled to return on NBC.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 16, 2024?
Unfortunately, no. There is not a new episode of The Voice airing on NBC tonight.
The nail-biting and action-packed Season 26 finale aired on Tuesday, December 10 and The Voice will be off the air until Season 27 premieres in 2025. But if you need your fix of The Voice this week, you can stream every episode of Season 26 on Peacock.
When do new episodes of The Voice return?
New episodes of The Voice return on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC when Season 27 premieres with a new group of Coaches.
Bublé is returning as a Coach for his second time and will undoubtedly be on a mission to hold onto his winning title after his Season 26 victory with Sofronio Vasquez. Adam Levine and John Legend are also returning to the big red chairs for The Voice Season 27 and country songstress Kelsea Ballerini makes her debut as a Coach. Carson Daly, of course, will also return to his hosting duties. According to Bublé, Season 27 is going to be “electric.”
“Listen, John Legend, amazing. Ballerini, amazing. Adam Levine, I mean my sisters call him ‘The Voice,’” Bublé said during the Season 26 finale. “It’s gonna be electric … I’ve learned so much from these beautiful Coaches [Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg].”
Levine, who was a Coach on The Voice for the show’s first 16 seasons, shared on Instagram in June 2024 that he’s thrilled to return for Season 27. “I’m coming back; I’m so excited. I cannot wait. I’m well rested. I’m ready to go. I’m a little nervous, I’m not nervous, but I’m so excited,” Levine told fans in an Instagram video at the time. “It’s going to be great, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be awesome, let’s go! Team Adam is back!”
How to watch The Voice
You can stream all 22 episodes of The Voice Season 26 on Peacock right now. You can also rewatch your favorite musical performances and viral moments from past seasons on The Voice’s YouTube channel.
And be sure to make your calendars for the premiere of The Voice Season 27 on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.