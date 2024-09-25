Chicago P.D. returns tonight, and Chi-hards can hardly wait. It's been a long summer without new episodes, but the upcoming Season 12 promises to bring the drama each and every week, with new characters, old wounds reopened, and a potential Burzek wedding on the horizon...

Is a new episode of Chicago P.D. on tonight? (September 25, 2024)

Yes! The Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC (episodes stream the next day on Peacock). The episode's title is "Ten Ninety-Nine."

The series will pick up a month after the events of the Season 11 finale, which saw Captain Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in a terrifying brush with death. "Voight is back at work full time, physically recovered from his injuries and really pouring everything he has into the job," showrunner Gwen Sigan told Entertainment Weekly of the hotly anticipated new episode.

"Voight's definitely in a strange head space," Sigan added. "He's trying to get back to baseline, but that baseline for him has changed. Voight's in a place where he's more introspective than we've seen him in a while — his unit has changed, he has changed, and whether or not he consciously knows it, when we find him at the start of this season, he's taking stock of his life."

Who will be in the Chicago P.D. Season 12 cast?

Jason Beghe (Voight), Marina Squerciati (Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Ruzek), and LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater), and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Torres) all remain on the main cast of Chicago P.D.

They'll be joined by new face Toya Turner as officer Kiana Cook and Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Charlie Reid.

"All the chemistry that's been forged through our seasons is of course there, but anytime you add in some new characters, you have the opportunity for closer bonds, new bonds, and discoveries about new and past characters that we haven't learned yet. I've really loved the idea this year of surprising our characters [and] shaking things up a bit for them in a good way," Sigan told EW.

