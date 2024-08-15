Hanako Greensmith Gave Miranda Rae Mayo a Mustache for Her Birthday

The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

No one is having as much fun on set as the cast of Chicago Fire. The famously tight-knit actors are always having a ball, and Hanako Greensmith's birthday post for Miranda Rae Mayo is no exception. Check it out farther down.

Hanako Greensmith posted a mustached Miranda Rae Mayo for her birthday

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

Mayo, who turned 34 on August 14 and plays Lieutenant Stella Kidd on the series, got a B-day shout-out on Instagram Stories from Greensmith, who plays Paramedic in Charge Violet Mikami. In her post, Greensmith wrote that Mayo "is perfection," and added the pinched fingers emoji to emphasize her excellence.

The picture, seemingly taken in a trailer, shows Mayo with a serious expression, contrasting the twirly mustache hairs coming out of her nose. It looks like either Mayo taped a bit of wire in her nostrils or the lines are drawn on the mirror and Mayo is posing at just the right angle for an optical illusion. Either way, hilarious.

Hanako Greensmith posts a photo of her and Miranda Rae Mayo on to her instagram story. Photo: Hanako Greensmith/Instagram

The real-life friendships of the Chicago Fire cast

Mayo and Greensmith are obviously close, and they're also tight with Kara Killmer, who recently exited the show after 12 years playing paramedic Sylvie Brett. "The blessing and miracle that is @karebearacares I know this won’t be the last time we see you at 51 🫶🏼 See you soon sister," Mayo wrote on Instagram when Killmer left. "💖🥺👑 👩‍👩‍👧💖," commented Greensmith.

Mayo herself described how much her cast is more playfully social than others in the One Chicago franchise. "When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly," she explained to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "It's very elegant and mature, and it fits, the way you would be in a hospital."

RELATED: How Firehouse 51's Dog, Tuesday, Became the Mascot of Chicago Fire

"Then you go to P.D., and they're a little rougher," Mayo added. "They're kind, everybody's amazing. They'll take care of you, but you know, they expect you to be on your P's and Q's...And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant."

Photo: Hanako Greensmith/Instagram

RELATED: Hanako Greensmith Sang "Hallelujah," and Her Soulful Voice Will Enrapture You

Celebrate Miranda Rae Mayo's birthday by listening to her sing

When she's not saving lives and breaking hearts on Chicago Fire, Mayo is a singer-songwriter performing under the moniker MR Mayo. Listen to her perform an acoustic rendition of two songs, accompanied by friends, here.