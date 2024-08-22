Gwen Stefani and Her 16-Year-Old Son Zuma Are Actual Twins in Matching Glasses

Happy birthday, Zuma! Former The Voice Coach Gwen Stefani's middle son just turned 16 years old, and the proud mom celebrated him online with a ton of adorable throwback photos showcasing their similar personalities, plus his special bond with his stepdad Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani's son Zuma turns 16

Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale (Apollo is 18 and Kingston is 10), doesn't usually wear her eyeglasses while performing. However, in the photo montage she posted, she and Zuma rock similar frames, and their platinum blonde hair and wide smiles are almost identical.

In fact, Stefani's glasses line was in part inspired by her son's affinity for the accessory: They collaborated on a collection in 2019. “If you go out and buy boy glasses, they’re all the same,” Stefani told People. “Zuma is a little more boyish and doesn’t care as much [about style]. But with the glasses, he does, because it’s something he identifies with.”

"He wants everyone to watch him, and he’s a goofball, and he’s really silly,” the singer continued. “He’s a funny guy.”

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale at the ceremony where Blake Shelton is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 12, 2023. Photo: Getty Images

"Happy Sweet 16, Zuma !! we love u SO much !! 🎉🎂" Stefani wrote on Instagram, setting the slideshow to "Old Enough To Know Better" by Wade Hayes.

Zuma Rossdale's special bond with Blake Shelton

In the latter half of the video, you can see Zuma and Shelton, also a former The Voice Coach, bonding over music and a different shared accessory: cowboy hats.

In the picture of the two of them posing together at what looks like a restaurant, notice that Shelton's phone lock screen is a picture of brunette, teenaged Stefani. Adorable.

Zuma's also taken after his mom and stepdad in his love of music, singing and playing guitar at home. In fact, both of Stefani's older boys have performed at Shelton's bare in Oklahoma, Ole Red.

In an interview with Access, Shelton revealed that spending more time with his stepchildren was one of the reasons he stepped away from The Voice.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he said. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"