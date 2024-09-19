Found: Gabi's Dark Secret Comes to Light in Official Season 2 Trailer (WATCH)

After nine months of keeping Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) locked up in her basement like some kind of Hannibal Lecter-type advisor, Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) must finally pay the piper in Season 2 of NBC's Found.

The hit missing persons drama — which officially returns to the network in early October — has debuted a brand-new trailer for Season 2, which seeks to up the intrigue by revealing Gabi's dark secret to her closest friends and colleagues, including Washington, D.C. Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton). How he'll take the news remains to be seen. Will he arrest her on the spot or turn a blind eye toward her misdeeds? If the shocked and horrified reaction of the other Mosely & Associates employees at the end of Season 1 are anything to go by, however, Trent may not be so lenient.

Watch the official trailer for Season 2 of NBC's Found

To compound Gabi's feeling of isolation and despair, Sir nabbed Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh) right out of her apartment and now dangles her over the other characters in a particularly cruel game of cat and mouse. The race to bring her home safe and alive will be one of the core plot points of Season 2, alongside the usual roster of cases that the crisis firm tackles from week-to-week. This "business as usual" approach serves the dual purpose of fulfilling the Mosely & Associates promise to find individuals neglected by the system and, hopefully, lure the egotistical Sir out into the open.

"When I say we come out of the gate swinging… it is so good. Edge of the seat from the first minute to the last," Hampton, who also serves as a producer on the series, teased in a recent interview. "And in the middle of all the crazy, what our show does well, is we also have our characters — the core group of people who have gone through their own struggles — and we get to tell their stories throughout, finding the missing people. Having both things happen at the same time, it's insane. You won't be able to keep up. It's so good. Our writers have done such an amazing job telling stories that keep you on the edge of your seat. It's so exciting and everybody is going to be satisfied."

Found also stars Kelli Williams, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi. Nkechi Okoro Carroll created the series and is an executive producer with Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.