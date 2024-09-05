Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson Talk Fatherhood on Ego Nwodim's "Thanks Dad" Podcast

Ego Nwodim has had a busy year, from playing ridiculous characters like Veronda the "rich auntie with no kids," Charlotte the stingray, and Lisa from Temecula on Saturday Night Live to starring in Peacock's Mr. Throwback mockumentary series. And now, she's launching a podcast called Thanks Dad.

Premiering on Headgum on Monday, September 9, each episode of Nwodim's podcast will welcome a funny celebrity, whom she dubs "Dad for the day," for a personal conversation about fatherhood. According to the show description, Nwodim asking her guests questions like, "how to get the best deal when buying a house, how to know you’ve found 'the one,' and how to perfect your jump shot."

“I didn’t have a relationship with my dad, and it doesn’t bother me the way movies and television want it to bother me, but I’m curious about it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I recognize how much of my experience is a shared one, so I’d like to bring some awareness to that. But I also just love talking to people — I’m such a Pisces, and I love going deep immediately, like ‘Nice to meet you, tell me your greatest fear.'”

Ego Nwodim's podcast guests include SNL dads like Mikey Day

The new trailer for the podcast gives a preview of some of the famous friends who will be joining Nwodim like Andy Cohen, Bill Burr, Randall Park, Kyle Mooney, Comedy Bang! Bang!'s Scott Aukerman, Harry Shum Jr., Nwodim's Mr. Throwback co-star Adam Pally, Paul Scheer, Andy Daly, and Tim Meadows. Nwodim's SNL Season 49 castmates Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson will also be sitting down to talk about being dads.

THANKS DAD with @eggy_boom premieres September 9th, wherever you listen to podcasts. Check out the trailer now and subscribe! ðhttps://t.co/yeAvTWyh7u pic.twitter.com/JA7SOxpo71 — Headgum (@headgum) September 3, 2024

“Getting to see a side of these beloved household names that we haven’t seen before, where they’re being very open and vulnerable and earnest, feels really rewarding,” Nwodim told THR. “I appreciate that, because I’m the kind of person who will go to a comedian’s wedding and be salty if the vows are all jokes. I’m like, baby, turn off the comedy for 30 seconds. We can have fun and also connect with each other.”

“Dads are so interesting to me, because we don’t really talk about them," she said in another interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Maybe in therapy, but not at brunch [...] I know people are going to listen and go, 'Oh my God, that was my experience.'"

Thanks Dad premieres Monday, September 9 and will be available wherever you listen to podcasts. Mr. Throwback is currently streaming on Peacock.