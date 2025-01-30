Find out if there's something you might miss if you don't stay to the very end of Dog Man's credits.

Does Dog Man Have a Post-Credits Scene? What You Need to Know

Woofing his way into movie theaters on January 31, Dog Man is making his big screen debut in the aptly titled DreamWorks Animation feature, Dog Man (get your tickets here).

Based on the beloved graphic novel adventures of Captain Underpants author and illustrator Dav Pilkey, the CG animated Dog Man movie explains the admittedly weird origin story of how, after a car accident, Officer Knight and his beloved pooch, Greg, were fused together and became the world's most dogged crime fighter.

Once Dog Man is unleashed on criminals in his city — like Petey the Cat (voiced by Pete Davidson) and Mecha Flippy the Fish (Ricky Gervais) — there's no stopping him... unless a squirrel or ball happen to cross his path.

Written and directed by Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), Dog Man is the second film in DreamWorks Animation's Captain Underpants cinematic universe, and it's chock-full of the slapstick humor and sly wit that kids and grown-ups alike love about Pilkey's storytelling. As such, it may just be the ultimate family-friendly, must-see movie of 2025... but should you stay all the way through as the credits roll in case there's a post-credits scene?

Is there a post credits scene in Dog Man? No, there is no post-credit scene. But the end credits do feature some fun art, music, and surprises for fans of the series.

Chief (Lil Rel Howery) in DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man directed by Peter Hastings. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Dog Man ends with a normal epilogue before the credits start, showing Dog Man and his young charge, Li'l Petey (voiced by Lucas Hopkins Calderon), settling into their very happy new normal.

After "The End" appears, the credits kick in with the hip hop version of "I Feel Good" and examples of Pilkey's artwork running through to the end. No extra footage or tags to wait around for if you don't want to catch the names of the many artists behind the animation.

However, during the vocal cast portion of the credits, you will discover that the person behind the voices of Officer Knight and Dog Man is none other than the film's writer and director, Hastings.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Insider, Hastings shared that during the early production of Dog Man he recorded the voices for many of the characters in the movie to assist the animators in getting started with their work. That process is what the industry calls recording "scratch audio" that is always meant to be a placeholder until the real cast comes in to record the dialogue.

Hastings got to do all of the excited barking and soulful howls for Dog Man, as well as the enthusiastic cop voice for Officer Knight. He did them both so well, that they stayed in the movie.

"I did Dog Man as scratch, and then we thought maybe we'll do some crazy casting with [him]," Hasting said. "Like, some famous actor who would ask, 'Okay, what do I say?' And I'd have to say, 'Well, you don't really say anything,'" he joked.

With not much to offer an actor of note regarding the Dog Man dialogue, Hastings said the final voice defaulted to his performance. "We probably could have gotten somebody who is better at doing dog sounds. But when I tried to do totally accurate dog sounds, it was a little too real," he laughed. "It sort of knocked away the feel of the movie a little bit. So I was lucky to just keep my performance."

