The young actresses brought the drama as they got ready to go trick-or-treating.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning Are So Precious in This Rare Childhood Video

As actors, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are used to putting on costumes and getting into character — but back when they were kids, it was a whole different situation as they got ready for trick-or-treating in this vintage home video of the sisters.

When The Watchers star Dakota Fanning visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 25, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he had an adorable clip of Dakota and Elle dressing up for Halloween when they were children.

"We actually came across a home video that shows a little of the dynamic between the Fanning sisters growing up," The Tonight Show Host teased as he introduced the vintage video, explaining that it was filmed on Halloween years ago.

The cute footage found little Dakota and Elle getting ready to collect some candy. Dakota was dressed as a pink cat, looking in the bathroom mirror trying to finish her makeup. Meanwhile, Elle — dressed as a Raggedy Ann doll — attempted to use a brush that Dakota needed for her eyebrows.

"Go get your wig back on!" a frustrated Dakota shouted at her younger sister as she grabbed back her eyebrow brush. Elle followed her instructions, as Dakota told her to ask their mom for help.

"I did it," tiny Elle said, proudly wearing the wig.

"That's heartbreaking," Jimmy said, laughing after the short clip ended.

"It's so sad!" said Dakota. "I actually remember that moment, but I don't remember being that bossy and that mean."

"I wasn't horrible all the time. She loves me," she added.

Celebrities: They get annoyed at their siblings just like the rest of us!

Have Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning ever acted together?

Though Dakota and Elle both appeared in 2001's I Am Sam (playing the same character at different ages), they have never acted onscreen together — though they did play sisters in the English dub for My Neighbor Totoro. In 2021, the duo launched their own production company, Lewellen Pictures, with their newest project being the docuseries, Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer.

"We've been working on it for the last few years," Dakota told Fallon when asked about their company. "We started as actors, and I think we both have this desire to develop our own projects and be really a part of things from the ground up. We're super close, so I would never do it with anyone else. It has to be her."

Hopefully no Raggedy Ann wigs are involved in any of their upcoming projects.