How Cozy Len “Transcended” 2 Voice Coaches into an Almost-Fight

Cozy Len might’ve gotten even more chairs to pivot if only his Season 26 Blind Audition had come along earlier on The Voice. Late in the game, the 43-year-old Louisiana Artist brought a sweet R&B sound that earned a two-chair turn and had all four Coaches singing his praises… before Gwen Stefani stepped up and decided to flash her fierce side.

“You wanna fight with me?!” she playfully challenged Reba McEntire, as Cozy Len mediated a funny dispute over which Coach would end up with him as their prize. “You scare me — I am not gonna fight with you! Those nails you have?!” retorted Reba, as Stefani put up her dukes, complete with a razor-sharp set of finger bling.

Cozy Len performs during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Thanks to Cozy Len and his composed stage presence, nobody had to get scratched as he pondered which team he’d join. “I don’t wanna see ladies fight!” he teased, fresh off his soulful Blind Audition performance of 1990s R&B classic “I’ll Make Love to You” by Boyz II Men.

Everyone raved over Cozy Len’s buttery-smooth vocals and confidence behind the mic. “There’s nothing I don’t love,” confessed Michael Bublé, while wishing out loud that his wife were there to let Cozy Len “get us in the mood… The truth is, I didn’t turn my chair because on my Team, I have singers who are doing what you’re doing… So for today, you are like a big, juicy steak — and I’m like a vegetarian!”

Coach Snoop Dogg had similar reasons for restraining his button-smashing hand: “I didn’t push the button because I knew one of them was gonna push it!” he said. “I’m like, ‘He gonna make this show anyway; he don’t need me!’ [But] your look, your style, your swag — all that’s important, man. You come up here with a lot of confidence!”

Stefani thought she’d have Cozy Len all to herself until Reba made her late chair turn. “As you went on and on,” said Gwen, “some of those notes were so beautiful, I just couldn’t resist — and so, here I am! I thought I was gonna be safe… and then here comes trigger-happy Reba!”

The Queen of Country did give it her best shot, but it was Gwen in the end who scored another talented Artist. “You just relaxed me,” admitted Reba. “I love that you can transcend somebody into another mood — a happier mood; a wonderful mood!”

Can Cozy Len go the distance now that he’s officially on board with Team Gwen? Find out each week on Season 26 of The Voice, Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Every episode also arrives on Peacock the next day!