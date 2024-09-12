And the Winner of the Final Heist Is... | Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The protectors of law and order at New York's 99th Precinct are cuter than ever!

Head Back to Brooklyn Nine-Nine With Funko's New Line of Pop! Figures (Exclusive)

The protectors of law and order at New York's 99th Precinct have never looked cuter with Funko's new line of Pop! vinyl figures inspired by the wild, crime-fighting antics featured on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (all seasons of the hit comedy are streaming now on Peacock if you want to jump back into a few of your favorite cases).

NBC Insider has an exclusive first look at the figures, based on five of the show's main characters: Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), and, of course, Captain Ray Holt (Andre Braugher).

First Look: Funko Announces Pop! Figures Inspired by Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Note: All figures retail for $12 at Funko.com.

POP TV: Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Charles Boyle

Funko's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Charles Boyle POP! Photo: Funko

When Captain Holt needs help learning to cook, Pop! Charles Boyle is there to help! Learn to cook with one of New York’s finest police detectives by adding Pop! Charles Boyle to your Brooklyn Nine-Nine collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.85-inches tall.

POP TV: Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Jake Peralta

Funko's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Jake Peralta POP! Photo: Funko

Kick off the Jimmy Jab Games by lighting the ceremonial bagel on fire with Pop! Jake Peralta! Bring this precinct tradition into your home by adding Pop! Jake Peralta to your Brooklyn Nine-Nine collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.05-inches tall.

POP TV: Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Amy Santiago

Funko's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Amy Santiago POP! Photo: Funko

Pop! Amy Santiago has jumped up another level on the Amy Santiago Panic Scale! Help this stressed Pop! Amy Santiago prepare for her sergeant's exam by adding her to your Brooklyn Nine-Nine collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.85-inches tall.

POP TV: Brooklyn Nine-Nine- Terry Jeffords

Funko's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Terry Jeffords POP! Photo: Funko

Terry loves yogurt! Be sure to keep your fridge stocked with this tasty treat when you invite Pop! Terry Jeffords to enjoy his yogurt in your Brooklyn Nine-Nine collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.75-inches tall.

POP & Buddy: Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Captain Ray Holt w/ Cheddar

Funko's Brooklyn Nine-Nine Captain Holt and Cheddar POP! Photo: Funko

Lead the Brooklyn’s 99th precinct with Pop! Captain Raymond Holt and Pop! Cheddar! Welcome this Pop! & Buddy set of your favorite captain and his adorable canine companion into your Brooklyn Nine-Nine collection. Vinyl figures are approximately 3.75 and 1.6-inches tall.

