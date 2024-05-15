Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman means this figuratively, of course, but that still doesn't bode well for the fan-favorite couple.

"Bombs Will Be Dropped" for Stella & Severide on Chicago Fire, Showrunner Says

The Chicago Fire Season 12 finale — airing Wednesday, May 22 at 9/8c on NBC — is set to be intense as Firehouse 51 undergoes historic changes and political mayhem. Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) bid farewell to be closer to their families; meanwhile, Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) has taken a step back from the action. As beloved characters move on to allow new candidates to carve out their legacy, it's been up to fan favorites Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to take the helm. As tensions in Firehouse 51 become sweltering, Chi-Hards are perched to see what 51 looks like when the smoke clears.

Ahead of Chicago Fire's explosive Season 12 finale, NBC Insider chatted with showrunner Andrea Newman about what viewers can expect from the crew, and it sounds like a doozy. Get the scoop on the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale, below.

NBC Insider: What is going on in Boden’s head as Firehouse 51 undergoes all of this change? Andrea Newman: Boden is always looking out for the best ways to lead Firehouse 51, and in the finale, he will come to a surprising decision about how to do that, and who to do it with. In the meantime, he’s got adversaries to battle and will be part of a shocking call that will make him question leadership in all its forms. RELATED: Where Did Boden Go on Chicago Fire?

Violet and Carver have been the hot new couple this season, but they continue to keep their relationship casual. What would it take to see these two officially get together? Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Carver (Jake Lockett) can’t keep it casual forever, so there will be a reckoning in the finale — you’ll have to watch to see which way it goes! RELATED: Chicago Fire Executive Producer Reveals Everything About Where the Show Is Filmed

Severide has been thinking a lot about his future in the CFD, and as 51 continues to evolve, he’s now the interim commanding officer. How will this complicate his arson investigation aspirations? Severide will have a lot on his plate in the finale, but arson will continue to be his true passion, even as he fights to differentiate himself from his arson-investigator father Benny and carve his own path.

Jack Damon has been a suspicious new candidate with unclear motives for wanting to be at 51. Is this animosity due to Damon being a tortured soul or is he seriously bad news? Jack Damon’s motives are many, and some of these mysterious layers will be peeled back in the finale as he struggles to connect with 51 and finds himself in big trouble after a tough call.

What can you tell Chi-Hards about Paramedic Novak and her initial hesitance to join 51? Why is she such a rolling stone? Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) has been through a lot in her young life, and that has created what Violet calls her “superpower” — her deep empathy and ability to connect to people. But she likes to stay on the move and never look back, so she has a big decision to make in the finale. And so does Violet. RELATED: Who Is Paramedic Novak on Chicago Fire?

