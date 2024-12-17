Cate Blanchett & Michael Fassbender Are Spies Entangled by Love and Lies in Thriller Black Bag (WATCH)

Hot off the success of his new spy series The Agency, Michael Fassbender dives right back into the espionage pool with the first trailer for Black Bag. According to the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., a "Black Bag Job" refers to the "secret entry into a home or office to steal or copy materials."

Written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park) and directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's 11), the upcoming thriller stars the X-Men actor Fassbender as George Woodhouse, an intelligence operative tasked with finding out whether his beloved wife, fellow spy Kathryn (Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett), betrayed her country. If she really is the traitor, does George have what it takes to choose duty over marriage? We'll find out the answer to that question when Focus Features opens Black Bag on March 14, 2025.

Watch the trailer for Michael Fassbender spy thriller Black Bag

Soderbergh talked about the project earlier this year, and teased it will be a unique spin on the tried and true espionage thriller genre, blending a relationship story into the center of the spy intrigue.

"When David Koepp and I were working on Presence, we were just thinking of general ideas. And I said it might be interesting to make Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? but George and Martha are in the intelligence community," Soderbergh said while in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter over the summer. "What would that be like? And he said, 'Oh, that’s interesting.' And then months later, he’s like, 'I have a draft of the script.' And it was great. So it’s a very, very specific take on people who are in the intelligence business but also have complex personal, emotional lives. It’s the kind of thing that I like a lot."

The movie co-stars Marisa Abela (Barbie), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye).

When will Black Bag be released?

Produced by Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs, Black Bag arrives in theaters nationwide Friday, March 14 by way of Focus Features.