Game of Thrones Alum Emilia Clarke to Star in Cold War Conspiracy Thriller PONIES at Peacock

Zoë Kravitz on Blink Twice and Going to a Taylor Swift Concert with Fiancé Channing Tatum (Extended)

Clarke will play an American Embassy secretary turned CIA operative in this retro thriller set in Moscow, circa 1977.

Peacock is turning the clock all the way back to 1977 for a brand-new television show entitled PONIES, starring Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke.

The forthcoming project, which officially received a straight-to-series order from the NBCUniversal streaming platform today, is not about baby horses, but the tense 20th century standoff between the United States and Soviet Union.

Who does Emilia Clarke play in Peacock's Cold War espionage thriller, PONIES?

Clarke is set to play one of the lead characters in the Cold War conspiracy thriller centered around two "ponies" ("persons of no interest" in the shadowy world of intelligence) who work anonymously as secretaries at the American Embassy in Moscow, circa 1977. When their husbands are mysteriously killed in the USSR, however, the two women, Bea (Clarke) and Twila (actor is TBD), are recruited as CIA agents, going on "to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place," reads the official synopsis.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke says she’s ‘avoiding’ HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’: ‘I just can’t do it’

Emilia Clarke; Flag of the Soviet Union (1922-1991) and Flag of the United States. Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Pfluger; Getty Images

According to the character descriptions, Bea is "an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants." Twila, on the other hand, is "a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless."

Susanna Fogel (The Flight Attendant, The Spy Who Dumped Me) and David Iserson (Mr. Robot, New Girl) co-created the series, with the latter stepping into the role of showrunner. Both are co-writers, directors, and executive producers. In addition to leading the cast, Clarke will also serve as an EP alongside Pacesetter Productions founder Jessica Rhoades (Black Mirror, Station Eleven, Dirty John). Katherine Bridle and Pacesetter EVP Alison Mo Massey are co-executive producers.

When will PONIES premiere on Peacock? Peacock has yet to announce a specific debut date for the show, seeing as it hasn't even begun filming yet.

How to subscribe to Peacock

The NBCUniversal platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!