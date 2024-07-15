Al Roker's Unexpected and Hilarious Seinfeld Guest Appearance Is 90s TV Gold

What happened during Al Roker's Seinfeld episode?

Roker guest starred in Seinfeld Season 5, Episode 10 ("The Cigar Store Indian") in a tongue-in-cheek gag after Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) came face to face with him on a subway train.

It all began after the four friends made a trip to George Constanza's (Jason Alexander) family home in Kew Gardens, Queens — a neighborhood in the center of the borough near to the John F. Kennedy Airport. Elaine snagged the family's TV Guide (with Al Roker on the cover) as reading material for the hour-long subway ride back into Manhattan with Kramer (Michael Richards).

But after Kramer left her on the train to get a gyro, Elaine got caught in a conversation with a flirtatious TV fanatic who noted her reading material. Creeped out, she ran off the train, abandoning the Costanza family copy of TV Guide on her seat.

Of course, George's father, Frank (Jerry Stiller), noticed his TV Guide was missing because he collected them and he thus demanded that his Al Roker copy be returned. "How do you just walk into a house and take a TV Guide?" he asked while watching TV. "How does she expect you to watch TV? Am I just supposed to turn it on and wander aimlessly around the dial?"

What followed were some quintessentially Seinfeld snafus: Elaine's would-be subway suitor turned the original copy into a bouquet for her, and then she got gyro sauce all over her repurchased copy. Frank went absolutely ballistic, and Elaine ultimately had to order a new copy of the TV Guide to help complete Frank's collection.

Elaine and Jerry then found themselves back on the train to Kew Gardens with the third replacement, but when he ran to grab a gyro at the last moment, she was once again alone on the train... only this time, the man left on the car with her was Roker.

After noting her reading material, Roker sat down and said, "I guess your boyfriend's going to have to take the next train," echoing the previous creep's exact line.

After Elaine again clarified that wasn't her boyfriend, Roker quipped, "He's not? Interesting!"

Rocker then expertly flashed Elaine a thumbs up, perfectly replicating his TV Guide cover pose.