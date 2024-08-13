The 11 Acts Performing in AGT 19's Live Quarterfinals Tonight, August 13

First Four Minutes of Hilarious Workplace Comedy St. Denis Medical | Sneak Peek | NBC

After a two-week hiatus, America's Got Talent returns with the first of four Live Quarterfinal rounds in the weeks leading up to the Final.

After eight rounds of Auditions and a two-week hiatus for the Paris Summer Olympics, America's Got Talent Season 19 is officially kicking off the Live Shows round of competition with Tuesday, August 13's Quarterfinals episode.

Tonight's two-hour event — beginning at 8/7c — marks the first of four Quarterfinal rounds, which will each see 11 Acts perform for a live audience and Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. By the end of the night, one Act will receive a Live Show Golden Buzzer from a Judge, sending them directly to the Final.

America's Vote will then open up, with the three Acts with the highest votes advancing to the Semifinal. These results will be revealed during Wednesday night's results shows, airing a 8/7c.

To prepare for what's to come, find the first 11 Acts competing in tonight's first Quarterfinals round and get a refresh on each of their Auditions:

Arshiya

Arshiya appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Contortion

The 13-year-old left India for the first time in her life when she auditioned for AGT with an unforgettable creepy contortion Act that Cowell called "like the Exorcist."

Ashes & Arrows

Ashes & Arrows appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Band

Ciaran McMeeken, Benjamin Voigt, and Jonathan Calhoun make up the Nashville-based country rock band who auditioned with their original song, "Born to Love."

Attraction Juniors

Attraction Juniors appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Shadow Performance

Swifties everywhere would approve of Attraction Juniors' audition, which they performed to Taylor Swift's "The Lucky One" from her album Red.

Flewnt and Inkabee

Flewnt and Inkabee on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Rap Duo

The father-son hip hop duo proudly represent Australia's First Nation people with their hopeful and energetic lyrics, with Mandel calling 11-year-old Inkabee "a superstar."

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

Hakuna Matata Acrobatic appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Acrobatic

Hailing from Tanzania, the four-man acrobatic crew blew everyone away during auditions with a seemingly impossible balancing Act that nearly went wrong.

Hypers Kids Africa

Hypers Kids Africa on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

The Ugandan children's dance crew impressed the Judges with their infectious and joyful routine set to LunchMoney Lewis' "Bills."

Liv Warfield

Liv Warfield appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Warfield's powerhouse vocals instantly had Cowell's jaw to the floor when she broke out into her own song, "Stare," which led to her nabbing the executive producer's Golden Buzzer.

Los Osos High School

Los Osos High School appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance Group

California's Los Osos High School dance team kicked of Season 19 as the premiere's first Act, making a statement with a sprawling routine set to Usher's "Yeah" and "OMG."

Phillip Lewis

Phillip Lewis appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 2 "Auditions 2". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Baton

The 27-year-old Georgia native charmed the Judges with his infectious smile and showmanship, earning a standing ovation from both the audience and Judges.

Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall appears on America's Got Talent Episode Season 19 Episode 1 "Auditions 1". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

A shy janitor from Indiana, Goodall's vocals proved to pack and punch when his surprising version of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin’" earned him Klum's Golden Buzzer.

Rhythm & Roni

Act: Dog Performing

It was hard not to smile during Roni Sagi and her border collie Rhythm's expertly choreographed dance routine to Sia's version of “California Dreamin’.”

