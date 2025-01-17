Here's everything you need to know about all the new series coming to NBC in February 2025.

New Suits, Tom Hanks, Murder Mystery & More: 4 New Shows Premiering on NBC in February

What do a team of elite criminal investigators, a suburban garden club, high-powered attorneys, and the majesty of American wildlife have in common? They're the stars of four new series coming to NBC in February!

With 2025 well underway, that means it's time for a new collection of series to hit the NBC airwaves. And there's a little something for everyone, whether you're looking for a thrilling new procedural series, a gripping documentary, an exciting new entry in a beloved franchise, or a cozy lil' murder mystery.

Read on to learn all about the four new series coming to NBC in February 2025!

The Hunting Party

Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) and Rebecca Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

The Hunting Party is a high-concept crime procedural about a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist, simply known as The Pit.

While the series has its premiere on January 19 on NBC, an encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot of Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, Sara Garcia

Premiere Date: Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore on Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.

The Americas

A puma featured in The Americas. Photo: Nick Garbutt / naturepl.com / BBC Studios

Narrated by Oscar Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Cast: Tom Hanks

Premiere Date: Sunday, February 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Suits LA

Ted Black (Stephen Amell) on Suits L.A. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

In Suits LA, Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Cast: Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, Gabriel Macht (guest star)

Premiere Date: Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Brett (Ben Rappaport), Catherine (Aja Naomi King) and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) on Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

NBC’s thrilling new drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club. Alice, Birdie, Brett, and Catherine “find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about,” the show’s synopsis reads. “As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.”

Cast: AnnaSophia Robb, Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport

Premiere Date: Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

All four series are available to stream next day on Peacock.