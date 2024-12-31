Ring in the new year with Peacock’s January slate of all-new originals and season premieres.

New on Peacock in January 2025: The Traitors Season 3, SNL50, Lockerbie & More

Peacock is ringing in the new year with fresh new content for January 2025, from the twisty Season 3 premiere of Emmy-winning murder-mystery series The Traitors to an original 4-part look behind the scenes at the making of Saturday Night Live. There’s even some high stakes drama mixed in for good measure, as Oscar winner Colin Firth leads the cast of Lockerbie: A Search for Truth — a thrilling event series about the tireless efforts of a father's efforts after his daughter is killed in a plane crash.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

Arriving on Peacock on January 2, Lockerbie: A Search for Truth sets Firth in the starring role as Dr. Jim Swire, a father who spearheads a fact-seeking movement for bereaved families after losing his own daughter in the Pan Am Flight 103 explosion over Lockerbie, Scotland. The actual 1988 tragedy claimed the lives of 259 people, alongside 11 Lockerbie residents who perished in the path of the disaster. Dr. Swire’s search for the truth will take him across continents and even face to face with the Libyan leader linked to the terrorist attack, while taking a personal toll on the sweeping international incident's individual survivors — including his wife Jane (Catherine McCormack).

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's Lockerbie: A Search for Truth Starring Colin Firth

Celebs, reality stars, and even an English lord! The conniving new cast members already are sharpening their treacherous knives as The Traitors brings Peacock’s all-original Emmy-winning reality competition back to the bird app for a hugely anticipated third season. Hosted by Alan Cumming with a wicked wit that’s perfectly suited to the whole murder-mystery vibe, Season 3 of The Traitors features even bigger creative ways to make everyone seem like a suspect inside Cumming’s creepy Scottish castle. The stakes are definitely higher than ever as a batch of 21 new contestants vies for the chance to take home up to $250,000 in prize funds… so long, that is, that they’re willing to get their hands nice and dirty.

RELATED: The Traitors Experience to Reopen Its Doors to All You Traitors and Faithful: Ticket Details & More

If you ever wondered what was going through Will Ferrell’s mind on Saturday Night Live as Christopher Walken hilariously clamored for more cowbell, tune in on January 16 when SNL50: The Anniversary Special! goes behind the scenes to explore 50 years’ worth of SNL history from the mad-genius comedy minds who make it all happen. Spread across four installments all ready to stream at once, the Peacock original series packs in rare footage, interviews with celebrity hosts, and oodles of insight from SNL writers and cast members — both past and present — who’ve been keeping America up late (and laughing) for an amazing half-century.

RELATED: Every Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live Season 50: Gracie Abrams, Hozier

By mid-January, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish might just be getting their game face ready to contend for college football’s ultimate prize… or else, they’ll be fresh off a loss to knock them out of playoff contention ahead of the January 20 national championship game. Either way, the timing couldn’t be better for the seventh and final installment in Peacock’s Here Come the Irish docu-series to arrive on January 16, chronicling one of sports’ most storied programs through unprecedented exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

RELATED: Notre Dame vs. Georgia College Football Playoff Quarterfinal: Everything to Know

There's tons more new content streaming on Peacock in January, including a compelling look deep inside hip-hop history when Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy premieres on January 14. Season 2 of Love Island All Stars arrives on January 15, followed on January 16 by the kid-pleasing toy tech that powers Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue (Season 1). And just in case you missed it, catch Eddie Redmayne as a suave international assassin in Season 1 of Peacock’s critically-acclaimed The Day of the Jackal — the better, of course, to stay sharp and on point for the series’ already-announced second season!

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in January 2025

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock January Highlights

January 2: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (Peacock Original)*

January 9: The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episodes Weekly (Peacock Original)*

January 14: Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 15: Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 16: SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock Original)*

January 16: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

January 16: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*



Movies (Streaming January 1)

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block*

The Bad Guys*

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker*

Fifty Shades Freed*

Fifty Shades Of Grey*

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)*

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)*

Kick Ass*

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2*

Kung Fu Panda 3*

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)*

Men In Black*

Men In Black II*

Men In Black 3*

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express*

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code*

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers*

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next*

Arriving after January 1

January 3

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*

January 10

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription

January 12

Polar Opposites

January 13

Needle In A Timestack

January 16

Nymphomaniac: Volume I

Nymphomaniac :Volume II

January 17

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain*

Till*

January 19

The Perfect Setting

January 26

My Argentine Heart

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9 (Telemundo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive) - new episodes daily

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3

On Patrol: Live, Season 3

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 (Bravo)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Traitors, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)



New January Additions

January 1

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

January 2

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth — Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes — Peacock Original)

January 3

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 - Premiere (Bravo)

January 5

Love of The Irish

January 6

When Calls The Heart —Season 12 Premiere

January 7

Snapped — Season 35 Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live — Season 22 Premiere (Bravo)

January 8

Deal or No Deal Island — Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show — Season 1 Premiere (NBC)

January 9

The Traitors — Season 3 Premiere (3 Episodes — Peacock Original)*

January 13

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

January 14

Brilliant Minds — Season 1 Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy — Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 15

Love Island All Stars — Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* — new episodes daily

January 16

Here Come the Irish — Season 1 Ep. 7 (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City — Season 1 Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night — Season 1 Premiere (4 Episodes — Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue — Season 1 Premiere (7 Episodes — Peacock Original)*

The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*

January 19

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026 — Season 1 (NBC)

January 23

Dame Chocolate — Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 5 — Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

January 27

Sistas — Season 1-5 (BET)

January 28

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht — Season 5 Finale (Bravo)

January 30

The Traitors — Season 3 New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Season 5 — Reunion Part 2, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)



Live Sports & Events

New Episodes Weekly

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

You Better You Bet (Monday through Friday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

NXT Level Up (Friday)

The SmackDown LowDown (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday) (final episode of the season is 1/5/25)

Live Events

January 1: Premier League Matchweek 19

January 2: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. Penn State

January 2: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Indiana

January 4-5: PGA TOUR Sentry Tournament of Champions

January 3-4: FIS Austria Ski Jumping - Innsbruck

January 3-17: Dakar Rally

January 4: IMSA Preview Show

January 4: FIS Austria Freestyle – Klagenfurt

January 4-5: Premier League Matchweek 20

January 5: NFL Sunday Night Football - Week 18

January 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Maryland vs. Oregon

January 5: Big East Men’s Basketball – Providence vs. UConn

January 5: Notre Dame Hockey – Penn State vs. Notre Dame

January 5-6: FIS Austria Ski Jumping – Villach

January 5-6: FIS Austria Ski Jumping - Bischofshofen

January 7: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Nebraska vs. Iowa

January 7: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Michigan vs. UCLA

January 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – DePaul vs. Seton Hall

January 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – Butler vs. Providence

January 8: A-10 Men’s Basketball – Dayton vs. UMass

January 8: A-10 Men’s Basketball – St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis

January 10-11: PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii

January 10-11: FIS Austria Freestyle/SNB – Kreischberg

January 10: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

January 10: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan vs. Notre Dame

January 10-12: ISU European Speed Skating Championships - Heerenveen

January 11: SuperMotocross World Championships – Anaheim

January 11: 2025 Navy All-American Bowl

January 11: Notre Dame Hockey – Michigan vs. Notre Dame

January 11-12: FIS Austria Alpine – St. Anton

January 12: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Iowa

January 14: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana

January 14: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

January 14: Big East Men’s Basketball – Georgetown vs. St. John's

January 14: FIS Austria Alpine – Flachau

January 14-15: FIS Austria SNB – Bad Bastein

January 14-16: Premier League Matchweek 21

January 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Penn State vs. UCLA

January 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Northwestern vs. USC

January 16: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Illinois vs. Indiana

January 16: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

January 16-17: FIS Austria Freestyle – Reiteralm

January 18-19: IMSA - Daytona

January 18: SuperMotocross World Championships – San Diego

January 18: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Purdue vs. Oregon

January 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. Venezuela (Spanish)

January 18: USATF - HBCU Showcase Sponsored by KPMG

January 18-19: ISU European Short Track Championships - Dresden

January 18-20: Premier League Matchweek 22

January 19: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – USC vs. Indiana

January 19: FIS Freestyle World Cup - Lake Placid - Team Aerials

January 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Rutgers vs. Penn State

January 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Ohio State vs. Purdue

January 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. UCLA

January 21: Big East Men’s Basketball – Marquette vs. Seton Hall

January 21-26: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

January 21-26: Santos Tour Down Under

January 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – USC vs. Purdue

January 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Iowa vs. Washington

January 22: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD - Men's (Spanish)

January 22-25: Eastern Synchro Sectionals

January 23-26: IMSA - Rolex 24 at Daytona

January 24-26: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Calgary

January 24: Notre Dame Hockey – Lindenwood vs. Notre Dame

January 24-26: Michelin Pilot Challenge - Daytona

January 24-26: FIS Austria Alpine – Kitzbühel

January 25: SuperMotocross World Championships – Anaheim

January 25: WWE – Saturday Night's Main Event

January 25: Notre Dame Hockey – Lindenwood vs. Notre Dame

January 25: Pegasus World Cup Invitational

January 25: USATF - Dr. Sander Invitational

January 25-26: Premier League Matchweek 23

January 26: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – UCLA vs. Maryland

January 26: FIS Freestyle World Cup - Waterville Valley - Dual Moguls Finals

January 28: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. Michigan State

January 28: Big East Men’s Basketball – Providence vs. Seton Hall

January 29: Big East Men’s Basketball – DePaul vs. UConn

January 28-29: FIS Austria Alpine – Schladming

January 29: A-10 Men’s Basketball – Fordham vs. La Salle

January 29-31: European Figure Skating Championships 2025

January 30: Big Ten Women’s Basketball – Minnesota vs. USC

January 30: A-10 Women’s Basketball – VCU vs. Duquesne

January 30-31: Midwestern Synchro Sectionals

January 31: Pacific Synchro Sectionals

January 31: Six Nations Rugby – France v. Wales

January 31: ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Milwaukee

January 31: FIS Austria Nordic Combine – Seefeld



News Programming & Talk Shows

Live Events

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025 (January 1)

Presidential Inauguration (January 20)

Same-Day

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Noticias Telemundo (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo En La Noche (Thursday)

Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana (Sunday)

Noticias Telemundo Mediodia (Thursday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)



Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (Monday through Friday)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 12 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)



Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday) Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Ice Cold Cases (January 18-January 20)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, January 9 and Thursday, January 23)

