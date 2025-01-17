You need a team you can trust at your back when catching these escaped prisoners.

Meet the Team Tracking Down the World's Most Dangerous Criminals in The Hunting Party

The titular team from The Hunting Party consists of an elite group of investigators working to track down an unknown number of prisoners who have escaped from The Pit, a black-site prison that isn't supposed to exist. These prisoners are some of the most notorious, most dangerous criminals to ever walk the earth, so it makes sense that the people tasked with recapturing these escapees are the best of the best. And, fittingly, are a little mysterious themselves.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of The Hunting Party on Sunday, January 19 at 7/6c and again on Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC.

Read on to learn more about the characters you'll be meeting when The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Sunday, January 19.

Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh)

Rebecca ‘Bex’ Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) appears on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1 "Richard Harris". Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Melissa Roxburgh stars as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson, a shrewd ex-FBI agent and savvy profiler.

She’s best known for her starring role on the NBC and Netflix hit series Manifest.

Roxburgh recently co-starred in Mindcage opposite John Malkovich and Martin Lawrence. She also starred in I Still Believe, which featured KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, and Shania Twain.

Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler)

Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) appears on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1 "Richard Harris". Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Nick Wechsler stars as Oliver Odell, Bex’s former partner in the FBI with a mysterious past.

Wechsler has had major arcs on several award-winning series, including NBC’s This Is Us, Amazon’s The Boys, and For All Mankind for Apple TV+.

Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui)

Ryan Hassani (Patrick Sabongui) appears on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1 "Richard Harris". Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Patrick Sabongui stars as CIA agent Jacob Hassani.

Sabongui's most recognizable television credits include Homeland, Shameless, Firefly Lane, Shooter, and CW's The Flash, where he played Captain David Singh for nine seasons.

Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie)

Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie) appears on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 1 "Richard Harris". Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Josh McKenzie stars as Shane Florence, a former soldier and current prison guard.

He first broke out in native New Zealand in the acclaimed feature Hopes & Dreams of Gazza Snell, for which he won the Oscar equivalent for Outstanding Feature Film Debut.

Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia)

Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia) and Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler) on The Hunting Party Season 1 Episode 2. Photo: David Astorga/NBC

Sara Garcia stars as Jennifer Morales, an intel officer and major in the Army.

Garcia's first foray into TV was a role on FX’s Man Seeking Woman. Other television credits include CW’s The Flash and Reign, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, the USA series Falling Water, the SYFY movie Stickman, and the action series X Company.

Catch the whole team in action when The Hunting Party premieres on NBC on Sunday, January 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and next day on Peacock.

An encore episode of The Hunting Party will air in its original premiere timeslot (Monday, February 3 at 10 p.m.) with new episodes continuing on Monday, February 10.