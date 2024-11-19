Grosse Pointe Garden Society, NBC’s Exciting New Murder Drama, Has a Premiere Date

Who’s the cast of Grosse Pointe Garden Society?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society has an all-star cast who will deliver plenty of suspense and drama.

AnnaSophia Robb stars as Alice, who’s described as a “longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and “your favorite high school English teacher, a dreamer whose best dreams are crashing down on her,” per Variety. You’ll recognize Robb from Rebel Ridge, Dr. Death, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero plays Birdie, a bestselling author who wrote a memoir about divorce and is described as “entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker, a drinker, self-destructive at times, toxic at others, but not without real pain beneath her facade,” according to Deadline. Fumero also starred in the soap opera One Life to Live and had roles in Blockbuster, Gossip Girl, and Bar Fight.

Lessons in Chemistry star Aja Naomi King plays Catherine, who Deadline describes as “an unhappily married mother of two younger children, a realtor and active member of the Garden Society who works off some of her loneliness with a very juicy secret.” King’s acting credits date back to 2008 with notable roles in How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation, A Girl from Mogadishu, Boxing Day, and The Upside.