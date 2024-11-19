Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, NBC’s Exciting New Murder Drama, Has a Premiere Date
The thrilling upcoming series follows a suburban gardening club with a dark secret.
The suburbs have gotten a bad rap for being, shall we say, a bit slower-paced. However, NBC’s new drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society is set to flip that stereotype on its head. Buckle up for a garden club full of scandals, dark secrets, and murder in the upcoming series from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs.
RELATED: Grosse Pointe Garden Society Gets Series Order On NBC (DETAILS)
Read on for everything you need to know about Grosse Pointe Garden Society, produced by Universal Television, premiering on NBC in 2025.
What is Grosse Pointe Garden Society about?
NBC’s thrilling new drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club. Alice, Birdie, Brett, and Catherine “find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about,” the show’s synopsis reads. “As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above.”
When does Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere?
Grosse Pointe Garden Society premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 10/9c on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
The series is scheduled to release 12 episodes in its debut season and has been filming at Assembly Studios in Doraville, Georgia.
RELATED: Brilliant Minds Creator Promises a Medical Drama That Isn't "Tidy"
How can you watch Grosse Pointe Garden Society?
Who’s the cast of Grosse Pointe Garden Society?
Grosse Pointe Garden Society has an all-star cast who will deliver plenty of suspense and drama.
AnnaSophia Robb stars as Alice, who’s described as a “longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society” and “your favorite high school English teacher, a dreamer whose best dreams are crashing down on her,” per Variety. You’ll recognize Robb from Rebel Ridge, Dr. Death, and Little Fires Everywhere.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero plays Birdie, a bestselling author who wrote a memoir about divorce and is described as “entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker, a drinker, self-destructive at times, toxic at others, but not without real pain beneath her facade,” according to Deadline. Fumero also starred in the soap opera One Life to Live and had roles in Blockbuster, Gossip Girl, and Bar Fight.
RELATED: Here Are All the Major Characters on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Seasons 1-8
Lessons in Chemistry star Aja Naomi King plays Catherine, who Deadline describes as “an unhappily married mother of two younger children, a realtor and active member of the Garden Society who works off some of her loneliness with a very juicy secret.” King’s acting credits date back to 2008 with notable roles in How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation, A Girl from Mogadishu, Boxing Day, and The Upside.
Ben Rappaport plays garden club member Brett, a divorced single dad and manager at a garden store who “put his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his wife (now ex-wife) could finish law school,” per Deadline. Rappaport is also known for his roles in Inventing Anna, Albany Road, Law & Order: SVU, Younger, Mr. Robot, and For The People.
Grosse Pointe Garden Society also stars Insecure’s Alexander Hodge, Last Man Standing’s Nancy Travis, Legally Blonde’s Matthew Davis, and Raven’s Home actor Felix Wolfe.
Watch the Grosse Pointe Garden Society series premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the next day on Peacock.