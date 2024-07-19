Grosse Pointe Garden Society Gets Series Order On NBC (DETAILS)

And the Winner of the Final Heist Is... | Brooklyn Nine-Nine

From suburban politics to shocking secrets blooming to the surface, you won't want to miss it.

Grab your gardening gloves and get ready to unearth dark secrets lurking beneath a facade of suburban tranquility with Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

On July 19, NBC announced a series order of the drama. Centered around four seemingly ordinary members of a suburban garden club whose lives take a dark and unexpected turn, the series is set to be a thrilling watch packed with suspense, secrecy, and suburban melodrama. Prepare to plant yourself firmly in front of the television and be captivated by a riveting new mystery.

RELATED: NBC's 2024 Midseason: See the Full Lineup of Shows

Read on, below, to learn everything to know about NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, from tune-in details for the series premiere to cast information and more.

Melissa Fumero attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023 in New York City; AnnaSophia Robb attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023; Aja Naomi King at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2024 in Santa Monica, California Photo: Getty Images

When does Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere? An official premiere date for Grosse Pointe Garden Society hasn't been announced just yet. Check back here on NBC Insider for future updates.

Who will be in the Grosse Pointe Garden Society cast? Grosse Pointe Garden Society's full cast is: Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Aja Naomi King, Nancy Travis, and Felix Avitia. The logline reads, "Four members of a suburban garden club, all from different walks of life, get caught up in murder and mischief as they struggle to make their conventional lives bloom." Robb plays Alice, “your favorite high school English teacher, a dreamer whose best dreams are crashing down on her. She’s a longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society." (via Variety). Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Fumero stars as Birdie. Deadline describes her as "Entitled, rich, swathed in Chanel, a smoker, a drinker, self-destructive at times, toxic at others, but not without real pain beneath her facade, Birdie is a successful author whose memoir, Digging for Gold: Dancing Through Divorce, is a bestseller." Rappaport plays a Grosse Pointe Garden Society member named Brett. "Cool in a threadbare kind of way, Brett put his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his wife (now ex-wife) could finish law school. He continues his job as a manager of a garden store so he can take care of the kids." The series is written and produced by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs. Bans is well known for creating NBC's Good Girls, while Krebs has worked on shows like Workaholics, Ugly Americans, and Franklin & Bash. RELATED: How Did Brooklyn Nine-Nine End? Series Finale Explained