What We Just Learned About Grosse Pointe Garden Society, NBC’s Juicy New Murder Drama

NBC's twisty new drama already has us hooked, and it hasn't even aired yet.

In the official sneak peek for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, we got to see the makings of the mystery at the center of the series, and it looks so juicy.

As previously announced, the show follows four members of a suburban gardening club whose lives take a turn for the dark and melodramatic after someone commits a murder. The series is written and produced by Good Girls' Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs.

What is Grosse Pointe Garden Society about?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society explores the intersecting lives of the titular gardening club. It stars Melissa Fumero, Anna Sophia Robb, Ben Rappaport, and Aja Naomi King.

Thanks to the new trailer, we now know that the murder victim is buried in a garden in the middle of the night and wearing white sneakers. A blood stain indicates a possible stabbing or gunshot wound. And judging by the characters' formalwear, the crime appears to have gone down during an incredibly inopportune time.

Robb plays Alice, a high school English teacher and dreamer whose best dreams are crashing down on her. She’s also a longtime member of the Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Fumero is Birdie, an entitled, rich, smoker and drinker who's self-destructive at times, toxic at others. She's also a successful author whose memoir, Digging for Gold: Dancing Through Divorce, is a bestseller.

Brett (Ben Rappaport), Catherine (Aja Naomi King) and Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) on Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

Rappaport plays Brett, who put his own dreams of starting a car restoration business on hold so his now ex-wife could finish law school. He continues his job as a manager of a garden store so he can take care of their kids.

Aja Naomi King plays Catherine, an unhappily married mother of two younger children, a realtor and active member of the Garden Society who works off some of her loneliness with a very juicy secret.

Nancy Travis, Felix Wolfe, Matthew Davis and Alexander Hodge are also series regulars.

Davis plays Joel, a police officer, Misty’s (Daniella Alonso) husband and the father of their adopted son, Ford [(Wolfe)], whom Birdie takes an interest in.

Hodge plays Doug, Alice’s husband. He once had dreams of being a wildly successful artist, but like Alice, they've dwindled over the years and he now fills his time by painting signs for local restaurants.

Travis is Patty, Doug’s overbearing mother and Alice’s nightmare mother-in-law. She's a social climber dying for a grandchild.

Birdie (Melissa Fumero) and Catherine (Aja Naomi King) on Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Steve Swisher/NBC

When does Grosse Pointe Garden Society premiere?

Catch the Grosse Pointe Garden Society series premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and the next day on Peacock.