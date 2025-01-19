Where Is The Hunting Party's Top-Secret Prison The Pit Located & Is It Real?

Everything you want to know about The Hunting Party's top-secret prison located deep underground.

At long last, Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) has returned to NBC in The Hunting Party. From co-showrunners JJ Bailey and Jake Coburn, the new series follows Agent Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Roxburgh), an FBI profiler brought out of semi-retirement to recapture serial killers who have escaped from "The Pit," a top-secret facility located in the rural United States.

For three solid decades, the prison has remained classified, a dirty little government secret where society's most heinous offenders are isolated, studied, experimented upon, and, in some rare cases, rehabilitated. The purpose of The Pit is to stop murderers before they can gain too much momentum. It's almost like a primitive version of Precrime in Minority Report, the rationale being that if members of law enforcement can better understand how a killer thinks and operates, they can anticipate and prevent future slayings.

Read on to learn more about The Pit.

Where is The Pit located in NBC's The Hunting Party? The Pit is located inside an empty nuclear missile silo deep underground in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Its rigid containment protocols are breached in the pilot episode following a massive explosion that allows an undisclosed number of felons to escape. While the prison itself isn't a real place (more on that below), its subterranean complex is actually based in truth. Thanks to its sparse population and wide-open swaths of land, Wyoming became an ideal state to house part of America's growing arsenal of atomic intercontinental ballistic missiles (otherwise known as ICBMs) in the early decades of the Cold War. According to Annie Jacobsen's Nuclear War: A Scenario, the United States is currently home to 400 nuclear missile silos, all of which are "strategically positioned across America (west of the Mississippi River) — in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Colorado. They’ve been built beneath private ranches, inside national forests, on Native American reservations and family farms. Some are outside small towns, others down the road from local mini-malls. A few facilities are so remotely located, it takes missile crews several hours to get there by vehicle, on good-weather days."

Is The Hunting Party's Pit a real prison? The Pit is fictional and does not exist in our world. When NBC Insider spoke with co-showrunners Bailey and Coburn, they confirmed that they actively avoided making 1:1 comparisons between the fictional Pit and controversial real-life prisons such as Guantanamo Bay detention camp (often referred to as GTMO or GITMO). "We talk a lot about staying away from the GITMO of it all," Bailey said. "We don’t want this to feel like a terrorist, human rights violation-type thing even though it is a human rights violation-type of thing. We wanted it to always feel — this is going to sound weird — but we always wanted [the series] to feel fun. It’s crazy and it’s weird and it’s dark. We always want it to be fun and interesting and feel like a fun ride." RELATED: Meet the Team Tracking Down the World's Most Dangerous Criminals in The Hunting Party Coburn offered up a different comparison: "MK-Ultra is the thing we probably talk most about," he said, referring to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's controversial human experimentation program Project MK-Ultra, which ran from 1953 until 1973. The widely condemned program was undertaken by the CIA to develop procedures and identify drugs to use during interrogations in the hopes they could force confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture. The now-defunct program is the subject of many conspiracy theories to this day and continues to inspire and influence pop culture.

What happened to the prisoners in The Pit? After being relegated to imprisonment at The Pit, the dangerous criminals underwent mysterious experimentation whose consequences we'll likely see play out throughout the series. "They’ve changed, and the change that occurred in them is manifesting itself in their behavior," Coburn said of the killers. "So it’s this process of trying to figure out who this person is now, why they’re doing what they’re doing." RELATED: Is The Hunting Party's Premiere-Episode Serial Killer Richard Harris Based on a Real Killer? Bailey added: "We had a term in the writers’ room. You talk a lot about the MO of your killer, right? We always had an ‘OG MO,’ the original MO, and then there was The Pit, and then there was the post-Pit MO. And … there’s always a change to what they’re doing based on the time in The Pit. So there’s investigating that has to happen, obviously, but it always comes back to their experience in The Pit and how it’s changed their behavior and how [the team] then gets ahead of them."

Most secure prisons in the United States

If one were to compare The Pit to any type of correctional facility operating on U.S. soil today, it would probably be the collection of supermax prisons found throughout the country, including ADX Florence (the only federally-operated supermax) in Colorado and Pelican Bay State Prison, which specialize in containing the most dangerous offenders in existence.

ADX Florence in particular is widely regarded as the most secure prison in America.

"It was designed to be escape-proof, the Alcatraz of the Rockies, a place to incarcerate the worst, most unredeemable class of criminal," The New York Times wrote in 2015. Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, 9/11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, and drug lord El Chapo are among its most infamous inmates. The convicts sent there are considered so dangerous, in fact, that they often spend around 23 hours a day in their cells.

“This place is not designed for humanity,” Robert Hood, who served as warden of ADX between 2002 and 2005 said in the Times article. “When it’s 23 hours a day in a room with a slit of a window where you can’t even see the Rocky Mountains — let’s be candid here. It’s not designed for rehabilitation. Period. End of story.”

