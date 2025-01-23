What Is Pablo Schreiber, a.k.a William Lewis from SVU, Doing Now?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans know the name William Lewis all too well. Lewis is perhaps the most notorious villain to ever cross paths with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the show. He appeared on nine episodes total: one in Season 8, another in Season 14, and seven in Season 15.

Lewis was a sadist who tortured, sexually assaulted, and murdered his victims — and he had it out for Benson. He successfully abducted her at the end of Season 14, and while she was eventually rescued, it was not the last she saw of Lewis. In a bizarre move, Lewis represented himself during his trial for the crimes he committed against Benson. He did this just so he could continue to mentally mess with Benson, and it worked. It took her a long time to recover from the saga that was William Lewis.

Lewis emerged in the Season 15 finale of SVU, forcing Benson to play a deadly game of Russian Roulette that ended with him shooting himself. This officially concluded William Lewis' time on the show, but the character left an indelible mark on fans.

Pablo Schreiber, the actor who played William Lewis, has gone on to reach some exciting career heights after his stint on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Read on to learn more about his life and career now.

Pablo Schreiber has had an impressive career since Law & Order: SVU

Following SVU, Pablo Schreiber went on to appear in 10 episodes of 2015's The Brink, 16 episodes of American Gods, 19 episodes of Orange Is the New Black, eight episodes of Defending Jacob, and, most recently, 17 episodes of the TV series Halo, in which he played Master Chief. He also appeared alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2018's Skyscraper and starred alongside Gerard Butler and 50 Cent in Den of Thieves. Up next for Pablo Schreiber is the miniseries His & Hers.

Off-screen, Schreiber is a father to two sons and an avid traveler who constantly posts photos of his adventures to Instagram. Keep up with him by following @officialpabloschreiber.

