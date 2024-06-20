Hoda Kotb Reveals Why Savannah Guthrie Isn't on TODAY (June 2024)

Hoda Kotb Celebrates a Year with Savannah Guthrie as First Female Co-Hosts of TODAY

Both of the longtime anchors have recently taken some time off from the beloved morning news show.

Longtime co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was conspicuously absent on the June 20 episode of TODAY, but there's no reason to be concerned. Her absence was pre-planned, pre-approved, and much deserved!

Craig Melvin — finally free from the shackles of babysitting — took Guthrie's place during the broadcast, and the co-anchors addressed the elephant in the room. Kotb's explanation was straightforward: she said Savannah was "taking some well-deserved time off."

Savanna Guthrie takes time off from TODAY

We couldn't agree more! Guthrie also took to her Instagram later that morning sharing a dreamy photo of a glass of wine set against the backdrop of a clear blue sky.

Her simple caption? "Out of office."

Guthrie's had a busy week, sitting down with Kevin Costner for an illuminating sit-down interview discussing all things Yellowstone.

Did Hoda Kotb leave TODAY on Wednesday, June 19? Guthrie isn't the only co-host who took some time for herself this week. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed Kotb was absent from the anchor's desk at the beginning of TODAY on Wednesday, June 19, only to join the show later in the day. While neither Kotb nor Guthrie addressed Kotb's temporary disappearance on-air, it's safe to say that the longtime TODAY star most likely took some well-deserved time off herself.

After all, Kotb's whirlwind schedule — highlighted by her eye-opening June 11 primetime special that saw her interview Celine Dion as the singer opened up about her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis — certainly warrants some time off.

Savannah Gutrhie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Monday, June 10, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

TODAY's third hour went off without a hitch, with Kotb joining Jenna Bush Hager for Hoda & Jenna. The two women capped off the day by answering viewers' pressing questions as part of their recurring "Girl Code" segment as Kotb didn't appear to miss a beat.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been part of TODAY for years

The two women have been the driving force of TODAY for quite some time now — since January 2018, to be exact! For over seven years, Kotb and Guthrie have guided America through it all, guiding viewers through the hot topics of the day and shining a light on their struggles and triumphs as parents.

From being pleasantly surprised by one of their kids FaceTiming them in the middle of a broadcast to being handed down some legendary dating advice from Hager, there is rarely a dull moment when they're together.