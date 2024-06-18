Kevin Costner Tells Savannah Guthrie If He'd Return to Yellowstone (DETAILS)

The actor opened up on TODAY about potentially returning to the hit drama.

Look out, Yellowstone fans — Kevin Costner hasn't ruled out a return to the series!

The iconic actor memorably portrayed the character of John Dutton for five seasons, patriarch of the Dutton family and owner of their decades old Montana cattle ranch. And if you're not familiar with the show or his role in it, good news: all seasons of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock! (Go ahead and binge a few episodes, we'll be here when you get back.)

During the June 17 episode of TODAY, the two-time Academy Award winner sat down with Savannah Guthrie to update fans on his current projects. However, he also dropped a tantalizing tease about his future involvement in Yellowstone.

Is Kevin Costner returning to Yellowstone?

Costner explained that the show had been an essential part of his career, and he would love to reprise his lead role as John Dutton if the opportunity presented itself.

"I've supported that thing and I've loved it," he told Guthrie. "It's been really important to me. I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want. For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances. Saying there's a chance, there's always a chance, I love the thing. You've got to be really clear about that."

Guthrie told Costner, "People care because they love the character,"

The star agreed and alluded to the fact that he was one of the first to stand behind the show's script before a single scene was shot.

"Listen, who loves the character more than myself and [series creator] Taylor [Sheridan]?" he explained. "I took it over when no one had seen it and told people that I thought it would be pretty good. I went and sat in front of 300 people in Europe and went to another place and said, 'I think you'll like this thing.'"

So, will Costner return to Yellowstone?

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is still up in the air, but it sure seems like the actor is open to the possibility these days.