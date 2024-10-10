SVU's Dr. Huang & Alex Cabot Had a Reunion Fans Won't Recover From (PICS)

The former SVU stars got together again in New York City.

It's the reunion of any SVU fan's dreams! Actors B.D. Wong and Stephanie March, who played psychiatrist Dr. George Huang and attorney Alexandra Cabot on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, had a sweet, friendly meet-up in downtown New York. Check it out below.

SVU's Wong and Cabot are back together

"Today not far from the NY Courthouse, George Huang and Alex Cabot had a very happy reunion with their great friend Jack who took them to a magical new little gem of a restaurant. Incredible food at @mostradornyc and the best company imaginable. So much catching up," Wong wrote on Instagram September 18. In pictures from the meal, Wong and March smile widely, and fans in the comments were so excited to see their favorites together.

Cabot and Benson aren't strangers, either. Though Cabot was forced to leave New York after faking her death, March and series star Mariska Hargitay maintain a friendship.

"She's an absolute delight to be around," March said of Hargitay in an interview with TODAY. "She's one of the funniest people I've ever met in my entire life. She has the best sense of humor and the show is not a great place to showcase that, but she cracks me up."

"I really believe in the power of female friendship and honesty and being vulnerable to one another and being able to raise each other up," she added.

"[Law & Order] was a fantastic work experience, and I really miss the people quite a bit," March told TV Guide in 2004 following her departure. "But, you know, you get to a point where you feel like, as a character, you kind of said everything you can say...It was my first on-camera job after college. I got really lucky and I thought, I just have to do a couple of more things before I get too comfortable. Perhaps all I need is a long break," she added.

Dr. Huang switched sides on SVU

Former FBI Special Agent and forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Huang appeared in 230 episodes — from Season 2 through Season 17 — played by the iconic BD Wong, soon to be seen in the next Jurassic Park sequel. He had a close working relationship and good friendship with Detective Olivia Benson and others on the squad, until he became a consultant who testified in favor of a defendant in his final episode.

B.D. Wong as Dr. George Huang and Stephanie March as A.D.A. Alexandra Cabot in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 2 Episode 21. Photo: Barbara Nitke/NBC

In Season 17, Episode 9 ("Depravity Standard"), Benson confronts him after court. "You and I used to put people like that away," she said. "You know what he did to Hector. You know what he did to Wyatt," referring to victims of the case in question.

"To Wyatt, yes," he replied. "But to Hector, I don't know."

"So you think I coerced him?" she asked, referencing an accusation hurled at her in court. "Is that what you think? How long have we known each other?" ​​​​​​