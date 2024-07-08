Mariska Hargitay & BD Wong's Final Scene Together on SVU Was So Intense

Benson Says Her Job Had a Plan for Her | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Dr. George Huang (BD Wong) had a major falling out in Season 17.

In the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit universe, detectives like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) often rely on a variety of criminal justice professionals to bring perpetrators to justice.

One such person was FBI Special Agent and forensic psychiatrist Dr. George Huang, who was portrayed in 230 episodes — from Season 2 through Season 17 — by the inimitable BD Wong.

Huang was a deeply compassionate doctor who saw some of the worst of humanity but remained deeply committed to addressing people's mental health challenges and understanding the "why" of criminal behavior in order to bring justice to victims.

And for most of his tenure on the show, he had a close working relationship and good friendship with Benson and others on the squad. But all that changed during his final episode.

B.D. Wong as Doctor George Huang in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 12 Episode 7. Photo: Will Hart/NBC

Who was BD Wong's character George Huang on SVU? Huang was introduced to Benson as a psychiatrist "on loan" to the SVU from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Season 2, Episode 20 ("Pique"). In Season 3, Episode 8 ("Inheritance"), he revealed he spoke fluent Chinese, came from a traditional Chinese family, and had a sister. Huang (like Wong) is gay on SVU, though he first addressed his sexuality in Season 11, Episode 5 ("Hardwired"). In Season 13, Episode 20 ("Father Dearest"), he referenced his sexuality again after it was revealed that the FBI had transferred him to a new assignment. "Single, gay, Chinese-American man living in Oklahoma City opposed to the death penalty," he quipped. "It's heaven." Wong became a series regular in Season 3 and an official cast member in Season 4. His last regular appearance on the show was in Season 12, Episode 19 ("Bombshell").

Raul Esparza as ADA Rafael Barba, Mariska Hargitay as Sgt. Olivia Benson, B.D. Wong as Dr. George Huang, and Donal Logue as Lt. Declan Murphy in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 14 Episode 19. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBC

What happened between Mariska Hargitay and BD Wong's characters in Season 17? Though the detective and the forensic psychiatrist had grown close over his tenure and clearly remained in touch for a while after his transfer to the Midwest, they had drifted apart by Season 17 and then had a falling out over a major change in Huang's life. In Season 17, Episode 9 ("Depravity Standard"), Huang ran into Benson and then- A.D.A. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) outside a New York City courthouse and told her that he'd put in for early retirement in order to leave his position in Oklahoma City. "I'm consulting now," he said, before heading off to a meeting. And that's when Barba revealed to Benson that Huang was the expert forensic psychiatrist for the defense in the case they were then prosecuting. His testimony called into question both Barba's actions and Benson's long-ago interrogation of the suspect, leading her to initiate an angry confrontation with Huang in a courthouse elevator. "What the hell were you doing up there?" she demanded. "Testifying," he replied. "You and I used to put people like that away," she said. "You know what he did to Hector. You know what he did to Wyatt," referring to victims of the case in question. "To Wyatt, yes," he replied. "But to Hector, I don't know." "So you think I coerced him?" she asked, referencing an accusation hurled at her in court. "Is that what you think? How long have we known each other?" ​​​​​​ "Olivia, he's suggestible," he responded. "It may not have been your intent but if you planted an idea, he might have believed it." "He believed it because he did it!" she replied. "I'm sorry, but I don't know that and neither do you," he responded. Just then the elevator doors opened and other people got on, leading Olivia to sigh and shake her head in apparent disappointment with her former friend. It was Huang's last appearance on SVU.

