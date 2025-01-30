Suits LA Creator Teases "Faux Hook" for New Show, Similarities to Original Series

Suits LA creator Aaron Korsh knows fans want the original cast back, but he's got something new to show Suits fans.

Suits LA is rapidly approaching and fans are starting to get their first taste of what’s in store for this new group of characters as well as the returning Harvey Specter by way of teases and trailers. To help assuage OG Suits fans’ worries about getting involved with a mostly new cast, series creator Aaron Korsh fielded questions about Suits LA on social media.

The man who created the original show and returned to helm the sequel series took to X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week to take on any questions about the show. While he couldn’t say much — including in which episode fans should expect to see Specter’s return — he did do his best to get fans excited for the new series he’s creating in the same world as Suits.

Suits LA creator teases new characters

Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt) on Suits L.A. Season 1, Episode 1. Photo: Jordin Althaus/NBC

Many fans are skeptical about meeting new legal hotshots after falling in love with the old cast for nine seasons on the USA Network original series. Korsh isn’t running away from those fears but is doing his best to get fans on board for something different while sticking to the series' roots.

“This cast is great, in my opinion. Not trying to replace our beloved originals. Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases,” he told one fan.

Adding to another, he wrote: “It is a process of discovery as it was in the original. New characters, different dynamics all throughout, yet similar ambitions.”

As for those who feel like they can’t watch Suits without the original cast, Korsh noted that he understands the frustration but hopes people will give the show a shot as he believes he’s got a lot in store for them that they'll love.

“It seems like people are all wishing it was the originals back. I expected this and can’t blame them. I can only hope they give #SuitsLA an open minded try,” he explained. “If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it.”

He went on to challenge viewers to give the show four episodes before making their final judgment.

“Watch 4 episodes, I dare you to say you’re not starting to love it,” he said.

He concluded: “It’s going to be badass.”

Aaron Korsh teases a new “faux hook” in Suits LA

The elevator pitch for the original Suits was simple: A massively successful lawyer, Specter (Gabriel Macht), takes a gamble on a young and brilliant kid, Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), who is faking having a legal degree. Suits LA promises no such premise. Instead, it’s about Ted Black (Stephen Amell), who moved to Los Angeles after a career as a New York prosecutor. Now he’s got his own firm that caters to the Hollywood elite and finds itself at a crisis point. A decidedly different elevator pitch, but Korsh notes that fans can expect more of what they loved in Suits.

“To me Mike’s secret was a faux hook, the real one was stories focusing less on law more on characters that we grew to love. #SuitsLA has a different faux hook but the same real one. We focus less on law and more on characters you will grow to love. Do u not trust I can do this?” he explained.

Speaking to another fan, he noted that the show is cosmetically different, but spiritually the same.

“All I can say is that if people watch, they will quickly see it does have overlap but it is 100% its own thing. If you liked the original and give this a fair shot, I find it hard to believe you won’t come to love it,” he wrote.

As for what Korsh means by all this secretive teasing, fans will just have to tune into Suits LA when it premieres on February 23 to find out.