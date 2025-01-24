Suits LA Trailer Teases How Harvey Specter Fits Into The Story

It’s not much, but at long last fans were given some insight into how Harvey Specter will come into the fold when Suits LA makes its debut on February 23, 2025. The latest trailer from the show not only teases the character’s return but puts Stephen Amell’s Ted Black front-and-center in a surprisingly action-packed way.

It’s been known for a while that Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as the hotshot New York attorney from the show's original run. While it was teased that he was an old friend of Black’s, fans were given a slight insight into how they knew each other in the latest trailer, which unexpectedly showed a young Harvey despite fans expecting to see him for the first time in 2025 since he bid the original Suits farewell in 2019.

There’s a lot going on in the latest trailer for the show, so strap in.

Harvey Specter’s return in Suits LA

The trailer concludes with Black and another character looking at an old photo from Ted's younger days that shows him on what appears to be an amateur baseball team with none other than Specter. The gang in the photo looks celebratory implying that, like all things in Specter’s life, they won.

“Remember this guy?” the character asks before referring to Specter as “the only person he knew cockier” than Black.

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted muses wistfully.

So, we can infer that Ted and Harvey were friendly through a recreational sports league. A lot of times, these teams are related to one’s office or professional life. So while it’s not confirmed that Harvey and Ted worked together, this trailer doesn’t rule it out either. Fans of Suits will know that Specter was a sports enthusiast and was a star on his high school baseball team before an injury sidelined him. Sadly, fans will just have to wait and see exactly how the original Suits cast member returns and why. Fortunately, there’s not too much longer to wait.

Suits LA Trailer

The key art for Suits L.A. Photo: NBC

While the return of Harvey Specter is far and away the most exciting news for fans of the original show, the latest trailer also did a lot to prove that this new show is going to be its very own interesting thing.

It opens with a sly Black trying to win over a client who seems more than capable of keeping up with him. From there, we get our first look at Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg’s characters and learn of the playful (maybe not?) professional rivalry between them as they learn they’re both moving up in Black’s law firm.

After that, we get a little insight into former New York prosecutor Ted Black’s thoughts on Los Angeles.

“It’s different out here. People lie, they cheat, they do whatever they can to win,” he says before we see him physically fighting with a very large man.

Before things shift over to the Harvey Specter tease, the trailer concludes by giving viewers a look at some real-life celebrities who will be playing versions of themselves in the City of Angeles when Suits LA finally kicks off.

Catch Suits LA on February 23. In the meantime, you can catch up on all of the original Suits on Peacock now.