People can't get enough of St. Denis Medical. Here's when the latest episode will air.

Fans can’t get enough of the doctors and nurses on NBC’s newest comedy, St. Denis Medical. So, after taking a week off to make room for the super-sized finale of The Voice, many are wondering how long the wait will be for another new episode.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Fear not, comedy fans: Just in time for the holidays, you’ll have a brand-new episode themed around the season right when you need to throw something family-friendly on the TV for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Sadly, though, the holiday episode of St. Denis Medical will be the last until the New Year. Here’s what you need to know about St. Denis Medical’s release schedule.

Is a new episode of St. Denis Medical on tonight, December 17, 2024? Yes! There will be a new episode of St. Denis Medical tonight at 8 p.m. ET, all themed around the holidays and titled “Ho-Ho-Hollo.” Per the episode’s synopsis, it will see Serena (Kahyun Kim) help Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) try to boost the hospital’s online presence during the holidays.

Sadly, after the December 17 episode airs, St. Denis Medical will be taking a little break for the holidays. But don’t worry, the hospital’s staff will return with all-new episodes starting on January 14 to deliver even more of the hijinx fans have come to love. While a hiatus is a bummer, it marks the perfect time to send your family and friends who haven’t yet watched the new comedy to Peacock to catch up on all the episodes before it returns in 2025.

St. Denis Medical Episode 6 Sneak Peek

For those who simply can’t wait until the episode airs, a sneak peek dropped showing Joyce trying to get people excited for “the best time of the year,” which, to her, is Christmas Eve at the hospital. To her joy, she spots a man dressed as Santa Claus and tries to see if he’ll join her in spreading some holiday cheer. However, she quickly discovers that this particular Santa is a patient in distress.

When she asks him what’s wrong, he hints that he’d much rather tell a “male doctor” what’s bothering him. Just as she realizes what’s likely going on beneath the Santa suit, a group of excited children show up hoping to chat with Santa. This puts Joyce in the uncomfortable position of quickly ushering them away and demanding they “don’t look back at Santa,” which runs contrary to her previous mission of spreading holiday cheer.

Luckily, it seems she’ll get another chance later in the episode. Fans will just have to tune in to find out what that looks like.

St. Denis Medical airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.