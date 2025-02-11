Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (February 11, 2025)?

Another week, another excuse to laugh with our favorite doctors and nurses on St. Denis Medical. But, as always, fans may be curious if they can expect a brand new episode of the hit NBC comedy tonight.

Hot off the cast’s appearance at the 2025 Critic’s Choice Awards, where the show was nominated for best comedy series, St. Denis Medical will continue with its first season and give fans a deeper look at the inner workings of the staff as Season 1 continues to bring the jokes. But when will Season 1 continue? Ahead of Valentine’s Day, will the gang be back for their usual hijinx?

Fear not, we’ve got all the answers you need to make sure you don’t miss a second of the latest St. Denis Medical.

Serena (Kahyun Kim) and Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 10. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, February 11, 2025? Good news St. Denis Medical fans. There will be a new episode on February 11 at 8 p.m. ET for all to enjoy. In this episode, hospital administrator, Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) pushes the staff to upsell patients on procedures in an effort to make more money. Given the staff’s usual disdain for the “money-making” aspect of hospital life versus the “saving patients” aspect, one can expect them to bristle at the notion of upselling patients.

How to watch St. Denis Medical Episode 11

As always, you can watch the episode when it airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. However, if you want to catch the episode later or simply watch it again for any jokes you may have missed, it will be available the morning after air on Peacock. So that should be all you need to know to catch the latest episode again and again if you so choose.

