St. Denis Medical Cast Talks Season 2 Hopes and Dreams: "Sending Up the Whole Format"

The St. Denis Medical cast doesn't yet know what Season 2 is about, but that didn't stop them from sharing their hopes.

Part of the fun of St. Denis Medical is anticipating what crazy antics will be happening next. Will Joyce do another cartwheel in high heels? Maybe we’ll see more of Dr. Bruce busting out the dance moves in gold lamé. And we’re all rooting for that awkward first date between nurses Matt and Serena.

For fans of the series, predicting the next joke — or heartwarming storyline — adds another layer of enjoyment to an already charming show. But there’s no reason why viewers should have all the fun. The cast of the NBC comedy also wants in on the action!

After Season 2 got the green light, NBC Insider spoke to six cast members hoping they’d spill the beans on what’s in store. It turns out that production for Season 2 hasn’t started yet, and no one on the cast knows at this point what comedic genius lurks in the minds of show creators Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. That didn’t stop the St. Denis Medical cast from making their own sassy predictions.

Josh Lawson

Dr. Bruce (Josh Lawson) and Jonathan (Robert Clendenin) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 12. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Australian actor Josh Lawson brings to life everyone’s favorite egotistical and hunky surgeon. Dr. Bruce has a comically overinflated ego, but both his hospital colleagues and viewers at home know his confidence is covering up some insecurities.

“The writers are always so good at knowing how far to take him. It’s a fine line,” said Lawson.

What are Lawson’s hopes and dreams for his character?

“Believe it or not, I really enjoy the actual ‘doctoring’ part of the character. I hope they throw more and more complicated emergencies and surgeries at me. They’re always conscious of making the medical sequences as truthful as possible, and I love learning about that world.”

Mekki Leeper

Matt (Mekki Leeper) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 15. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As the bumbling nurse Matt, Mekki Leeper shines bright as the pratfall master of the show, always tripping over his own feet — or offending a patient by putting his foot in his mouth! Naturally, by the end of Season 1, he had turned to Dr. Bruce for tips on improving his confidence.

In the finale, fellow nurse Serena (Kahyun Kim) learned that Matt has a long-simmering crush on her, and the duo seems primed to be a couple going forward. But Leeper is playing it close to the vest.

“The Matt and Serena of it all is a little secretive to talk about, so who knows? But I can tell you this, Matt is learning stuff, man,” stated Leeper. “In Season 2, he is gonna know how to do, I don’t know three things, maybe four. I look forward to it.”

Kaliko Kauahi

Val (Kaliko Kauahi) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 14. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Superstore alum plays Val, a nurse whose eye rolls and no-nonsense quips keep other characters anchored in reality. Val serves up the perfect combo of exhaustion and sass, and Kauahi predicts more of the same in the future.

“I hope Val gets to continue delivering sass and keeping it super real in the ER,” the actress said.

Allison Tolman

Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: NBC

“I just want to interact with more characters. I want more fun guest stars. I want a mother-in-law to show up... I really want to meet, like, whoever Matt’s weird Craigslist roommate is,” exclaimed the Fargo actress.

Tolman plays Head Nurse Alex, a beacon of sanity amid the craziness of the hospital. Her determined character is the perfect counterpoint to the wackier people that come through the hospital doors, and she’s hoping for more.

“When you have a show that’s successful and you go into a second season, the more people want to come play with you. So I can’t wait to see what kind of guest stars we’re gonna be able to get,” she said.

David Alan Grier

Dr. Ron (David Alan Grier) appears on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 8 "Office Romance". Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

When it comes to twists, David Alan Grier thinks there’s going to be a lot for Dr. Ron, a know-it-all medical professional who is burnt out by the system.

“Perhaps he gets involved in… overextending himself on Bitcoin, slot machines. I would definitely love to see Dr. Ron take all of his money and just go on an investing spree because his emotions could go up and down like the stock market, literally.”

Grier’s wider vision for Season 2 involves “sending up the whole format” of a medical drama.

“On all those shows, there’s always an episode where there’s some kind of plague, where the hospital has to be locked down with everybody in it, the power goes off, and we’re all stuck there talking to each other” he said, noting it would be “really awesome” to do something like that.

Wendi McLendon-Covey

Joyce (Wendi Mclendon Covey) on St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 7. Photo: NBC

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Grier have something in common: they both want to see a musical number.

“I would like to see [Hospital Admin Joyce] play more of the marimbas because that was just out of left field,” she shared, adding that she envisions Grier accompanying her on vocals. She hopes Season 2 will bring more scenes with her co-star, perhaps exploring their mysterious history in flashbacks. She also wants to get to the bottom of why Joyce is such an emotional wreck.”

“That would be really fun to see what else Joyce has going on and why she is so weird.”

The Season 1 finale of St. Denis Medical aired on Tuesday, April 29.