See the St. Denis Medical cast lose their composure in a series of hilarious outtakes.

The St. Denis Medical Blooper Reel for Season 1 Will Have You in Stitches

St. Denis Medical may have wrapped up its first season, but fans can still catch some new laughs at the fictional regional hospital.

The freshman NBC comedy just released behind-the-scenes bloopers from Season 1 of the cast hysterically breaking character as they flubbed their lines, encountered set mishaps and tried to stay on task amid the on-screen antics of their fellow costars.

The more than six-minute long blooper reel, which had David Alan Grier burping into his surgical mask and Kayhun Kim declaring that she’ll “try to act,” is just proof that the real-life work environment on set is just as hilarious as the show itself.

What’s in the St. Denis Medical Blooper Reel?

Serena (Kahyun Kim) and Alex (Allison Tolman) in St. Denis Medical Season 1, Episode 16. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Fans were first introduced to the quirky doctors and nurses of St. Denis Medical, a regional hospital in Oregon, earlier this season. Led by Joyce, an ambitious yet often misguided hospital administrator played by Wendi McLendon-Covey, the staff spends their days juggling their own personal problems while still managing to save the lives of those who come through the hospital’s doors in the mockumentary-style comedy.

And as we see in the newly released bloopers, one of the biggest challenges for the actors who bring the characters to life each week is keeping a straight face while they deliver their lines.

In one outtake, McLendon-Covey is giving her best authoritative Joyce impression to the staff in the break room as Grier — who takes on the role of doctor Ron — is preparing an elaborate snack in the background.

“Ok while we’re waiting for Dr. Ron to finish his lengthy snack preparation, I just want to remind everybody that Chaplin Steve and his grief group are having a weenie roast,” McLendon-Covey says before breaking into a fit of laughter.

In another group of clips, Mekki Leeper, who plays inexperienced nurse Matt, can be seen trying to help the overly confident surgeon Bruce, portrayed by Josh Lawson, with his stretches.

As Lawson laid on his back on a yoga mat with his feet in the air, Leeper held his feet with both hands. It didn’t take long for both men to lose it as they tried to maintain the awkward position, with Leeper declaring his co-star looked “like a giant baby.” ,

They broke their composure two more times as they tried out a new position that had Lawson on his hands and knees with one leg resting on Leeper’s shoulder.

Lawson quipped that it was “just the worst sex talk” as he once again began to laugh.

McLendon-Covey and Allison Tolman, who plays Alex, the hospital’s controlling yet empathetic head nurse, found it equally difficult to stay in character in a scene with Steve Little, who takes on the character of Joyce’s bumbling boyfriend Sanderson.

As McLendon-Covey attempted to deliver her lines to relieve Alex of her duties as the executor of Joyce’s will, Little continued to loudly fumble with a chip bag.

“So help me, Jesus,” McLendon-Covey said before the laughter began.

Will there be a Season 2 of St. Denis Medical ?

The Season 1 finale of St. Denis Medical aired Tuesday, April 29, giving fans one last dose of comedy before the show goes on hiatus.

But the good news is the hospital won’t be closing its doors for long. The series, which earned a coveted Critics Choice nomination earlier this year, it has been given the green light for Season 2.

Until then, fans can revisit the hallowed halls of the hospital anytime they want by streaming Season 1 episodes available now on Peacock.