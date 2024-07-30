Snoop Dogg Is the Best Grandpa Tying His Little Granddaughter's Sneakers in Paris

The Paris Olympics correspondent took a moment from his busy schedule to be the best grandad ever.

Grandpa Snoop to the rescue! Snoop Dogg, the rapper and future The Voice Coach who is currently in Paris, France, covering the 2024 Olympics, took a moment out of his busy day to help his granddaughter with her shoelaces, and the moment is too sweet.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"Grandpas duties while at the Olympics 💕🇺🇸😘🔥" the hitmaker captioned a photo of himself kneeling in front of his granddaughter in their hotel room and tying her laces. Adorable.

See the adorable moment here.

And just one of his many important duties during the Games. In addition to being a gold medal-level shoe-tie-r, Snoop Dogg also had the honor of carrying the Olympic torch.

Snoop Dogg is providing color commentary on NBC Olympics coverage

He may not have sports expertise to add to the coverage, but Snoop Dogg can certainly provide amusing and enlightening observations. He showed off his own flavor of commentary during a track and field qualifying event.

"Oh, he jumped on the top of the hurdle. You can do that? That was a cool trick right there. I liked that one. He went off the tippy top," he said while watching athletes compete.

“What we're about to see right now is they're about to get to dipping, gripping, riding, slipping, and hopefully not sliding," he continued. "Jumping over this hurdle. Ah! In the water. Oh, get up outta there. They comin' up behind him seven-, eight-deep like horses. I love it.”

Snoop Dog carries the Olympic flame during the last stage of the Olympic torch before the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony in Seine-Saint-Denis, France on July 26, 2024 Photo: Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP

“[NBC is] invested in me being me, and that’s what I love about them because they don’t want me to water down anything or to be something I’m not. They want Snoop Dogg,” the rapper, born Calvin Broadus, told the New York Times in June.

“I think that’s what people love about me is that it’s organic and it’s real,” he added. “It’s like if your uncle or your father watches the game the same way Snoop does and speaks the same way and you feel connected.”

RELATED: Christopher Meloni and His Wife Share Epic Olympics Pics with Snoop Dogg and More Celebs

All about Snoop Dogg's relationship with his grandkids

Whether it's wearing matching pink tracksuits on Father's Day or having a tea party, Snoop always makes time for special moments with his grandkids.

In an interview with People, the star opened up about what being a grandpa means to him. "My grandkids are my everything," he said, adding, "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances...I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Dancing with His Little Granddaughters in His Studio Is Too Cute for Words

And his granddaughters repay the favor. In this Instagram Reel, you can see his granddaughter Cordoba giving her grandpa French lessons ahead of the Games."Paris @nbcolympics is only a few months away yall!! 🇫🇷 So I called my granddaughter Cordoba to help me learn a few words ✏️ 💜" he wrote in the caption. She was able to teach him to say "ice cream," "Eiffel Tower," and "goodbye."