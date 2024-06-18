Snoop Dogg, His Son, & 2 Granddaughters Look So Cute in Matching Pink Tracksuits

The Snoop Crew has sick a new uniform. Snoop Dogg, a Coach on the next season of The Voice who will also be covering the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics for NBC and Peacock, posed with his son and his two granddaughters in matching pink tracksuits for a sweet Father's Day portrait.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Dancing with His Little Granddaughters in His Studio Is Too Cute for Words

The rapper has three sons and one daughter. For Father's Day, he posed with his son, Cordell, and Cordell's girls. "We’re feeling a li’l extra love this Father’s Day #girlzdadz" the proud papa and grandpapa wrote in the caption. Check out the sweet snap here.

Snoop Dogg performs at Rhythm & Roast Event Presented By Cordell Broadus And Sharestix at The Novo on February 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

In a 2023 interview with People, Snoop opened up about what being a grandpa means to him. "My grandkids are my everything because they all individually get a piece of my heart and they're different," he said, adding, "My grandpa was my best friend and for me to be that for my grandkids is showing that I actually did well and I was able to outlive the circumstances. Now I can look back — I can teach those who want to get to this level. Or at least give them a blueprint and help them avoid some of the traps that had to deal with."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Going to the 2024 Paris Olympics: Here's Everything to Know

Snoop Dogg's granddaughter is teaching him French ahead of the Paris Olympics

In this adorable Instagram Reel, the artist wears his pink tracksuit as his granddaughter Cordoba gives him French lessons. "Paris @nbcolympics is only a few months away yall!! 🇫🇷 So I called my granddaughter Cordoba to help me learn a few words ✏️ 💜" he wrote in the caption. She is able to teach him to say "ice cream," "Eiffel Tower," and "goodbye" in French. "Well, there you have it. I got me some French lessons, learned a couple of words, little bit of etiquette, how to pour some tea, and how to eat some candy," Snoop Dogg told fans. He's basically ready for the Paris Olympics already.

"It's going to be me in the field, at events, moving through the city, doing the things that Snoop Dogg does," he told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel about his role during the Games, according to USA Today. "We plan on shaking it up, bringing my own flavor." The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper added, "I don't never come in cold. I always come in hot."