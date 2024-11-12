Remember When Snoop Dogg Hosted SNL in 2004?

Who knew The Voice Coach was such a Friends fan back in the day?

Snoop Dogg is everywhere. He’s a Coach on Season 26 of The Voice, he served as a special correspondent for NBC’s 2024 Paris Olympics coverage, and he’s appeared on Saturday Night Live more than once over the years.

Snoop was a Musical Guest on SNL in 1994, 1997, and 1999, but did you know he also hosted a special holiday episode in the early 2000s? Read on to revisit Snoop’s SNL hosting debut in 2004, his memorable sketches, and the pop culture moment that dominated the episode.

Snoop Dogg hosted Saturday Night Live in 2004

Kenan Thompson, Finesse Mitchell as Marteen, Snoop Dogg during the "Friends Memories" skit on Saturday Night Live Season 29 Episode 19 on May 8, 2004. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank

Over 20 years ago, Snoop Dogg made his SNL hosting debut in Season 29, Episode 19, with Avril Lavigne as the episode’s Musical Guest.

Considering the episode aired on May 8, 2004, the writers didn’t miss the opportunity to include a few mentions about the Friends finale, which aired on NBC just two days prior. In fact, The Voice Coach appeared in a sketch with cast members Kenan Thompson and Finesse Mitchell called “Snoop Needs Friends” about the end of the beloved sitcom. The sketch opens with Snoop at a party, looking rather glum on the couch.

“What’s wrong? I’ll tell you what’s wrong. The TV show Friends is over, fool,” Snoop tells his concerned friends. “It’s the last Friends episode ever. I mean the last one! No more Friends! What the hell am I supposed to do?”

“Snoop, I didn’t even know you watched Friends,” a surprised Thompson says.

“Of course I watch Friends, what the hell else would I be doing on a Thursday night?” Snoop replies. “I feel like the whole world is closing in on me, I ain’t ready for Friends to go off the air. Did anybody think about that? Did anybody ever think, ‘Hey, Snoop ain’t ready for Friends to end.’”

To help cheer him up, Snoop asks his friends to share their favorite memories about Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey. But while Thompson mistakenly references The Brady Bunch, Mitchell hesitantly admits that he has “never seen a single episode of Friends in my life.”

Bewildered by his friends and their suggestions to just watch reruns of Friends, Snoop takes matters into his own hands. “Grab those colorful umbrellas and let’s tiptoe out the door,” he says before the trio danced in a fountain, just as the Friends cast did in the show’s iconic intro.

Snoop Dogg hosted the 2004 SNL Mother’s Day episode

From a re-airing of the famous “Mom Jeans” sketch to Weekend Update with Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon, Snoop’s 2004 episode of SNL was all about moms.

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper even delivered a special Mother’s Day message, dressed in a baby pink suit surrounded by flowers.

“Mom, you’re my #1 girl, a soft place to fall. When the world has betrayed me, you’re the first one I call,” Snoop begins his Mother’s Day poem. “I’m your little peanut, my devotion is true. And I know that you love me, ‘cos I came out of you.”

SNL fans who only recently discovered Snoop’s Mother’s Day message on YouTube were delighted by this throwback video. “That was so sweet! He is a gentle soul,” one commented, while another added, “Thank you, Snoop Dog [sic]!!! That makes me feel good!!!” One more said, “LOVE, LOVE SNOOP!!!! BRING HIM BACK ON SNL!!!!”

