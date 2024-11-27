Shye's Voice Shines on One Direction's "Story of My Life" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

The Happy's Place and Voice star shared a throwback photo of herself and her beloved late mother, Jacqueline.

Reba McEntire Is the Spitting Image of Her Mom — Red Hair and All — in Amazing Pic

The queen of country music just shared a wild throwback photo that has fans seeing double.

In a November 26 Instagram post promoting her 2023 best-selling book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, The Voice's Reba McEntire shared a picture from her childhood that shows herself and her mother side-by-side in the kitchen — and the resemblance is almost too uncanny.

"The holidays are just a little sweeter when you spend them in the kitchen with family!" McEntire wrote in a caption.

Now fans know where the Happy's Place star gets her timeless good looks from — she got it all from her mama. She's the spitting image of her mother, Jacqueline, who died in 2020 at the age of 93.

The undated photo shows a young McEntire smiling alongside her adorable mother, with both women sporting the trademark red hair the star is known for. The 69-year-old legend also shared a few photos of some delectable homemade holiday treats. (Those recipes can be found in Not That Fancy, of course.)

If McEntire chooses to post more sweet throwback pictures to social media, we don't think any fan would complain. Keep 'em coming, Miss Reba!

Reba McEntire "didn't want to" continue her career after her mother's death

Reba McEntire performs the national anthem during Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

While McEntire has been a beacon of positivity and light during the past two seasons of The Voice, many fans don't know how close she was to hanging up her microphone and cowboy boots for good after her mother's passing in 2020.

During an appearance on TODAY in 2023, the winning Coach of The Voice Season 25 admitted that she came close to retirement in the days after her mom's death.

"Oh I didn't want to," McEntire confessed. "I told my little sister Susie when we were working at the house, I said, 'I don't know if I want to sing anymore.' She said, 'Why?' I said, 'Because I always sang for Mama.'"

McEntire was very close to her mother and revealed that Jaqueline inspired her throughout her music career.

"Mama was the one that inspired us kids, taught us kids how to sing, took us to our singing gigs and was our biggest cheerleader," she explained.

We're glad McEntire chose to keep on her path.