Reba McEntire Flaunts Her Heavenly Vocals on Her Gospel Album My Chains Are Gone

Season 25 Champion of The Voice Reba McEntire has dropped legions of beloved albums throughout the years, but 2022 featured the cherished release of My Chains Are Gone.

McEntire's gospel album boasts a compelling collection of hymns and Christian hits, with the Voice Coach delivering a heartwarming performance on each track. McEntire always sings from the soul, and true to form, My Chains Are Gone is celebrated for McEntire's rousing performances. The country superstar always delivers a hit, but her vocals were downright angelic on each track of this album.

Learn all about McEntire's gospel album My Chains Are Gone, below.

When did Reba McEntire release her gospel album My Chains Are Gone? McEntire released her gospel album My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites in March 2022, dropping the compilation album alongside a paired DVD that includes live performances of McEntire's spiritual hits. McEntire's rich vocals bring a fresh yet reverent spin on cherished gospel songs, culminating in a compilation album that resonates with listeners old and new. Employing the use of a grand orchestra and carefully curating each song to respect the integrity of the original hymns, Reba effortlessly succeeded in creating a well-rounded and unique gospel release. “I have said all along that music is very healing, and when you put the Lord involved in all that, if you involve him in it, it's going to be triple healing,” McEntire told Gaither Extra in 2024. “And it always has been for me. I've been through some rough times in my life, and the thing that has really helped me has been music. Because that's my connection to God. God gave me the voice to sing, through Mama. And I really take care of that gift because I know he could have given it to somebody else.”

Reba McEntire performs onstage during Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

What songs are on Reba McEntire's gospel album? My Chains Are Gone boasts eight of McEntire's most treasured gospel hymns and four original songs, not to mention some energizing featured artists along the way. The album tracklist includes everything from traditional listens like "Jesus Loves Me" to Reba-mixed renditions of classics like "Amazing Grace." Check out the full tracklist, below: 1. "Jesus Loves Me" 2. "Oh, How I Love Jesus" 3. "When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder" 4. "Amazing Grace / My Chains Are Gone" 5. "I’ll Fly Away" 6. "Because He Lives" 7. "In the Garden / Wonderful Peace" (Featuring The Isaacs) 8. "How Great Thou Art" 9. "Softly & Tenderly" (Featuring Kelly Clarkson & Trisha Yearwood) 10. "I’d Rather Have Jesus" 11. "The Lord’s Prayer" 12. "Back to God" (Acoustic Version) (Featuring Lauren Daigle)

What songs are featured in the DVD for Reba McEntire's My Chains Are Gone? McEntire fans were in for a treat with the release of her gospel album because it came with an accompanying DVD of her most powerful gospel performances. Featuring many of the same songs from the album, plus a few exclusive sets sprinkled in, viewers can enjoy highlights from McEntire's 2017 headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Find the full DVD tracklist, here. 1. "Jesus Loves Me" 2. "I Got the Lord on My Side" 3. "Back to God" 4. "I'll Fly Away" 5. "Softly and Tenderly" (featuring Kelly Clarkson and Trisha Yearwood) 6. "God and My Girlfriends" 7. "Just Like Them Horses" 8. "The Greatest Man I Never Knew" 9. "How Great Thou Art" 10. "Because He Lives" 11. "In the Garden/Wonderful Peace" (featuring The Isaacs) 12. "It Is Well with My Soul" (featuring The Isaacs) 13. "The Lord's Prayer" 14. "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot"

Reba McEntire performs on stage during The Voice Finale Part 2 Episode 2517B. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

How many gospel albums has Reba McEntire released? My Chains Are Gone is McEntire's only exclusively gospel album, but it's far from her first compilation of greats. McEntire has released dozens of albums throughout her multi-decade career: 41 studio albums, 30 compilation albums, and 3 EPs, not to mention hundreds of singles. McEntire's gospel album is a shining gem within McEntire's body of work.

