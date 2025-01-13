Every Hilarious Guest Star Who's Appeared in Night Court Season 3 So Far

Season 3 of NBC’s Night Court starring Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette has been an absolute riot. The laughs have only been elevated by the hilarious lineup of guest stars who’ve appeared in each episode so far.

From memorable guest stars we first met in previous seasons to wild new characters, Night Court has been full of surprises. Read on to find out all of the guest stars featured in Season 3.

Ryan Hansen

Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and Jake (Ryan Hansen) on Night Court Season 3, Episode 3. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Ryan Hansen returned as Jake in the Season 3 premiere of Night Court, “The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad” and again in Episode 2, “The Judge's Boyfriend's Dad, Part 2.”

The Party Down actor first appeared in Night Court Season 2 as the HR representative who ends up falling for Judge Abby Stone (Rauch). The status of their relationship was left on a cliff-hanger when Jake’s mother dropped a strong hint that Dan Fielding (Larroquette) could be his biological father.

By Season 3, Abby does some digging and finds out that Dan is not actually Jake’s father. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Hansen said he thought the paternity revelation was “heartbreaking” for the characters. “Even for Dan, for that to mean something — and they really connected, and started to fantasize about having this new relationship at this age in their life — was really heart-wrenching,” he told the outlet. “And then to find out that it wasn't the case is heartbreaking, but also they're guys. They'll move on. It's all good, but they had that moment together. It was really, really fun, because John is just a legend and getting to work with him is so cool.”

Julia Duffy

Susan (Julia Duffy) and Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) on Night Court Season 3 Episode 1. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

After making her Night Court debut at Roz’s wedding in the Season 2 finale, Julia Duffy returned once again in the Season 3 premiere (“The Judge’s Boyfriend’s Dad”) as Jake’s mother Susan who tends to drop a lot of hints and answers very few questions.

In Season 3, Episode 1, Abby visits Susan in the hospital after surgery and tries to get some information on who could be Jake’s biological father. But all loopy and confused from pain pills, Susan’s comments only fuel Abby’s decision to have a proper DNA test done.

Betsy Sodaro

Bert (Betsy Sodaro), Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) on Night Court Season 3 Episode 4. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Betsy Sodaro is also a returning Night Court guest star. After first appearing in Season 1, Episode 10 ("Marathon-Thon-Thon-Thon-Thon"), the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress returned once again as Bert, the courthouse’s head janitor.

In Season 3, Episode 3 (“The Hole Truth”), Bert reveals how she’s been keeping the courthouse so clean during a citywide sanitation strike: a massive and mysterious hole where she chucks the trash. (Though technically, as she points out, it’s an “abyss” because the bottom is not visible.) Unimpressed with the hole, Abby questions the makeshift cleaning method, leading Bert to join the strike as well.

Andrew Daly

Fred Norton (Andrew Daly), Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) and Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) on Night Court Season 3 Episode 3. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Andrew Daly joined the Night Court Season 3 guest star lineup as Fred Norton in Episode 4 (“Feliz NaviDead"). In the Season 3 holiday episode centered around a murder mystery game, Daly plays a defendant in Abby’s night court charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a Christmas party.

The episode ends with a twist no one saw coming, even Daly. “That was not the original ending of the script. That came into play maybe on the last day of rehearsals,” Daly told ScreenRant about his Night Court guest appearance.

Joe Lo Truglio

Detective Kratz (Joe Lo Truglio), Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) and Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) on Night Court Season 3 Episode 3. Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Joe Lo Truglio made his Night Court debut in Season 3, Episode 4 (“Feliz NaviDead”), alongside Daly. In the murder mystery episode, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star plays Detective Kratz with the NYPD tasked with investigating who left a troubling note on Abby’s courtroom chair on Christmas. Kratz, however, is not actually a cop. He’s a murder mystery actor.

Lo Truglio told ScreenRant it was fun to play “this actor trying to play a detective” because he was able to “really be cheesy and melodramatic about the performance.” He was also a fan of the episode’s shocking ending. “It was such a unique and original and outside-the-box type of ending for a very traditional sitcom,” he told the outlet.

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), and Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick) appear on Night Court Season 3 Episode 12 "Mayim Worst Enemy". Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC via Getty Images

Mayim Bialik’s guest appearance on Night Court marked her first on-screen reunion with Rauch following the end of The Big Bang Theory in 2019.

Bialik appears in Season 3, Episode 5 (“Mayim Worst Enemy”) and plays, as Rauch described it, a “bizarro” version of herself as a defendant who shows up in night court. Turns out, Abby is a huge fan of the actress and was obsessed with Bialik’s ‘90s sitcom Blossom. Bialik’s character, however, turns out to be a stalker who’s been following Abby around.

“We had so much fun on set,” Rauch said of filming the episode with her former co-star.

The idea behind the episode actually came from Rauch’s own personal experience. “I, myself, growing up was the hugest Blossom fan. Like level 10 Blossom fan,” Rauch shared with TODAY. "When we first met, I was sitting next to her at a table reading and I was like, ‘Do I tell her that there’s pictures of me on Halloween dressed as her as a kid?’”

