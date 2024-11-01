Mariska Hargitay Did a Trippy Halloween Dance Wearing a Bright Orange Leotard

Mika Brzezinski on the Horrific Impact of Trump's Abortion Ban, Fascist Comments and the Election

Mariska Hargitay in a bright orange leotard, recreating a viral dance, is a hilarious and unexpected Halloween treat for fans everywhere!

On October 31, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit legend took to social media to share a fantastic video. If you enjoy hilarious dancing, costumed banana people, and feminist icons riding imaginary witch's brooms (and who doesn't?), then this is for you.

"Happy Halloween y'all. #thisisalan #HowDoYouRelieveElectionStress??? 🎃🧡🖤🧡🖤#yourwelcome😘,” she captioned.

The original dance video, "Pamela Pupkin's Halloween Workout," was released in 2020 and quickly went viral, but Hargitay's version is superior in many ways. From her orange leotard to her unwavering commitment to entertaining her fans (not to mention her killer dance moves), this is a Hargitay Halloween treat that we won't forget anytime soon. Her Pamela Pumpkin impression is on point, too!

Fans and fellow stars alike flooded Hargitay's Instagram with messages of support for her Halloween-inspired dance session.

"I didn't know I needed this. But I DID. 😂😂 🙏🏾," actor Brian Michael Smith commented, speaking for all of us.

Mariska Hargitay reflects on 25 years of Law & Order: SVU

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Officer Eddie Montero (Eddie Hargitay) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25 Episode 7. Photo: Scott Gries/NBC

Hargitay's Halloween dance video was filmed in front of the Union Theological Seminary in New York, which reminds us of the love the longtime SVU star has for the city of New York itself. In fact, Hargitay considers the city to be an entire character on the show!

The iconic streets of NYC have just as significant a role in the show as Hargitay or Christopher Meloni has had more than the last two-and-a-half decades, and in a January 2024 interview with Hemisphere Magazine, Hargitay revealed what New York City means to her in the context of SVU.

"I love it," she said. "We always view New York City as, like, the sixth or seventh character because it informs so much of what we do. It's been beautiful for me to shoot in so many places and get to know the city so intimately. I can hardly go anywhere without going, 'Oh, I did a scene there with Sam Waterston,' or having these memories of Chris [Meloni] and I doing this beautiful scene at the New York Public Library. It's also a pretty incredible experience to be embraced by the city in such a loving way."