Kelsea Ballerini's Boyfriend Chase Stokes Surprises Her with Cake Topped with Roses

The Season 27 Voice Coach had the sweetest moment for her 31st birthday.

Boyfriends of the world, take note: This is how you pull off a birthday surprise for your significant other!

Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On September 12, Kelsea Ballerini — who makes her official Coaching debut on The Voice in 2025 — celebrated her 31st birthday, an occasion that coincided with the premiere of her boyfriend's upcoming Netflix movie, Uglies. Even though all eyes were on Chase Stokes and the rest of the cast, he made sure to give Ballerini a surprise she'd never forget: A gorgeous birthday cake and an impromptu celebration!

Seeing Ballerini nearly double-over in happiness (she could barely muster a sweet "Babe…") as Stokes walked in with a cake topped with pink roses is something every boyfriend should strive for!

The couple have been together since at least February 2023, when Stokes confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE.

"Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl," he told the outlet. "She's great. We're having a good time."

To say the relationship is going well is an understatement. More than a year later, Stokes couldn't help but gush to PEOPLE about Ballerini!

"She is just the most genuine human being you will meet," he confessed. "She has time for everybody, which is such an admirable trait. She's incredibly present. When you are with that human, you know you are getting her."

While the actor is already keenly aware of how amazing Ballerini is, America is about to discover firsthand when the birthday girl makes her official Coaching debut on The Voice Season 27!

Kelsea Ballerini joins The Voice in Season 27

Kelsea Ballerini attends the Michael Kors A/W 2024 fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Chelsea on February 13, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ballerini joins a red-hot Coaching lineup in Season 27. Although many country-influenced singers will gravitate toward Team Kelsea, she's up against some serious competition: John Legend, Michael Bublé, and Voice legend Adam Levine will do whatever it takes to be crowned champion!

Fans shouldn't worry about the competition driving a wedge between the Coaches — judging from Levine's recent photo from the set, all four Coaches look like they're having way too much fun while filming:

Fans eager to see how Ballerini competes will have to wait a little while longer. Season 27 doesn't premiere until 2025. Thankfully, Season 26 — headlined by Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, and the returning champion Reba McEntire — premieres on NBC on Monday, September 23, at 8/7c!