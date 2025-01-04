Is Saturday Night Live New Tonight, January 4, 2025? Host and Musical Guest

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight or a repeat? Here's what to know about the January 4, 2025 episode.

Saturday Night Live's 50th season has been one epic episode after another, with the cast and celebrity Hosts delivering plenty of memorable moments and standout sketches.

The most recent new episode — on December 21 — was hosted by Martin Short, where the beloved comic actor was inducted into the exclusive Five-Timers Club. Since then, the SNL cast and crew have taken a much-deserved break for the holidays, resting before the Season 50 celebrations continue with the highly anticipated SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

So is there a new episode of SNL on tonight? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, January 4, 2025?

No. SNL is taking a break this weekend.

NBC will be re-airing the October 19 episode hosted by Michael Keaton with Musical Guest Billie Eilish.

This was the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor's fourth turn on the Studio 8H stage. The episode included a Halloween sequel to Adam Driver's chocolate Santa sketch from Season 49, "Skydiving" with the Please Don't Destroy trio, and a cold open that saw the return of Alec Baldwin, this time playing opposite Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mikey Day, Michael Keaton, and Andy Samberg during the monologue on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 04 on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Meanwhile, as Musical Guest, Eilish performed "Birds of a Feather" and "Wildflower" off her critically-acclaimed 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

Peacock's Beyond Saturday Night docuseries premieres January 16

An all-access four-part docuseries, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, debuts January 16 on Peacock.

Executive-produced by Morgan Neville, the Academy and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker behind documentaries Piece by Piece and 20 Feet From Stardom, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the iconic late night series, celebrity interviews, and more than 60 contributors — including former cast members and writers — reflecting on working on the show.

Each episode is a deep dive into a different aspect of SNL — from the audition process to the writers' room and more. All four episodes premiere January 16.

Questlove's 50 Years of SNL Music documentary

To keep the celebration going, NBC will broadcast the documentary Ladies & Gentleman ... 50 Years of SNL Music, co-directed by Oz Rodriguez and The Roots drummer, Tonight Show bandleader, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Questlove. The three-hour special broadcast event promises "untold stories behind the culture-defining, groundbreaking and news-making musical performances, sketches and cameos of the past 50 years." The movie premieres January 27 on NBC, streaming next-day on Peacock.

How to watch and stream SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a weekend-long look back at the late-night sketch series, culminating in the three-hour primetime SNL50: The Anniversary Special. The program will air Sunday, February 16 from 8-11 p.m. E.T. on NBC and Peacock.

How can I watch past episodes of SNL?

All 50 seasons of SNL are available to stream on Peacock at any time.



When SNL returns, you can watch new episodes on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.