Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (November 21, 2024)

Stay caught up with Benson and the squad by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU.

By Jessica White
Just as the drama reaches a fever pitch, the fall finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 is here.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had her work cut out for her as she and the squad kick criminal butt and serve much-deserved justice in the big city. Meanwhile, Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) has joined the team and settled in as an asset as the investigators, weighing on several dastardly crime scenes. Whether Ice T's Sgt. Fin is serving up a witty one-liner or a dynamite guest star is making their way to the precinct; Season 26 of SVU has been delivering twists and turns as Benson and her squad make sure each case that comes their way is closed.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears in Season 26 Episode 4 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, November 21, 2024?

Yes! A new episode of SVU airs on Thursday, November 21, at 9/8c on NBC

The logline for SVU Season 26, Episode 8 ("Cornered") reads: "Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety."

Law & Order fans can get excited for a Kelli Giddish guest appearance as Detective Amanda Rollins returns! After departing from the squad in Season 24, the SVU star joined the NYPD's Intelligence Unit in Season 26, and based on the fall finale teaser, it sounds like she'll be getting a troublesome phone call from Benson soon.

Amanda Rollins and Olivia Benson laugh together on Law and Order SVU Season 26 Episode 3
Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air?

SVU airs weekly on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. All new episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while reminiscing about playing Benson for over two decades. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) looks at a tree trunk in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Episode 26002.
Det. Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 2 "Economics of Shame". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of Law & Order: SVU?

Watch all 26 seasons of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. While waiting for new Season 26 episodes to return, enjoy some SVU throwbacks or stream Law & Order or Law & Order: Criminal Intent on Peacock, the perfect place for a Law & Order marathon.

"I love my job," Mariska Hargitay told NBC Insider. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

