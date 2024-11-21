Is Law & Order: SVU New Tonight? (November 21, 2024)

Stay caught up with Benson and the squad by watching Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU.

Just as the drama reaches a fever pitch, the fall finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 is here.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has had her work cut out for her as she and the squad kick criminal butt and serve much-deserved justice in the big city. Meanwhile, Detective Kate Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) has joined the team and settled in as an asset as the investigators, weighing on several dastardly crime scenes. Whether Ice T's Sgt. Fin is serving up a witty one-liner or a dynamite guest star is making their way to the precinct; Season 26 of SVU has been delivering twists and turns as Benson and her squad make sure each case that comes their way is closed.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 below.

"It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while reminiscing about playing Benson for over two decades. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

