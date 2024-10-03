Who Is Juliana Aidén Martinez's Detective Kate Silva on SVU?

Law & Order Thursday First Look with Mariska Hargitay, Tony Goldwyn, Ice T and More | NBC

The detective has already cemented herself as an SVU scene-stealer.

Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is here, and the squad room is getting a shake-up.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and company have officially welcomed Detective Kate Silva (played by Juliana Aidén Martinez) into the fold. Little is known about the SVU newbie, but Martinez told NBC Insider, "What we do know as we start getting ready for the season or in the first one or two episodes is that I have some connections with the police, and so I've come in from that type of upbringing."

She added, "But for some reason, where I was previously working in the Homicide Bureau in Brooklyn, I had transferred over to SVU. And we discover what those reasons are later on in the season."

RELATED: What to Know About Law & Order: SVU Season 26

Find out more about Detective Kate Silva, below:

Detective Kate Silva's emotionally-charged SVU introduction

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Detective Kate Silva in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 1. Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Silva's first SVU assignment came after an assailant broke into the apartment of four law school students and left a nightmare crime scene behind. One student was physically assaulted, a girl was brutally murdered, and the surviving girl was sexually assaulted. Benson quickly mobilized her unit to find the culprit, partnering Silva with Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano) on the case.

RELATED: Where to Watch and Stream Law & Order: SVU

We learned in the episode that Silva's father was a higher-up in the NYPD. "You know NYPD as well as I do," Benson said. "Your dad's been a cop for 35 years and a deputy commissioner for 10?"

"Yeah, and a pain in my a-- my whole life," Silva quipped.

"Well, let me tell you something: You lucked out," Benson leveled with her. "Because your dad is good police."

Silva told Velasco she felt like Benson was testing her. Velasco advised Silva not to overthink how Benson operates. Even still, Silva maintained that she didn't want to be treated any differently because of her father. On merit alone she made grade in Brooklyn Homicide and was a successful member of her squad ... but would she be able to stomach what SVU demands?

Kate Silva closed her first SVU case

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva and Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 1. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

During the investigation, Silva and Velasco found a camera in the murder victim's room, giving them a big break in the case. After discovering the victim's peer had access to the camera, they found their first suspect: law student Sam Ellis. Even with the footage, it was still impossible to legally prove Ellis was responsible for the tirade; he claimed the murder victim asked him to install the camera. The SVU needed something to link Ellis to the crime scene. At a loss for leads, Silva and Velasco thought to retrace Ellis' suspected footsteps.

During this hunt, Silva thought outside the box, leading her to a spot where an unhoused man was carrying a shopping cart with various belongings. After asking to sort through the haul, Silva found a bloody hammer that matched the description of the murder weapon. A quick DNA test found Ellis' DNA on the hammer.

RELATED: Check Out the Talented Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 26

With this case-making piece of evidence, the SVU was able to arrest their suspect swiftly. And with the help of ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanvino), the squad was able to deliver justice. Boom! Just like that, Silva closed her first SVU case.

Ice T, Mariska Hargitay, Octavio Pisano, Juliana Aidén Martinez and Kevin Kane are seen filming on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in Midtown, Manhattan on August 05, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Watch Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.