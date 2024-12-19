Stay caught up with Benson and the squad. Find out when Season 26 of Law & Order: SVU returns on NBC.

As the midseason hiatus of Season 26 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit continues, fans are growing increasingly eager to see what Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) gets up to next.

Not only have we seen a new detective make their way to the precinct, but Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has returned twice after becoming the Sergeant of NYPD's nearby Intelligence Unit — someone should really get Rollins and Chicago P.D.'s Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on the phone! Amid the intense cases and welcomed guest appearances, some of Benson's crew have landed in criminal crosshairs: Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) interrupted a robbery in progress during SVU's Season 26 fall finale, and fans are eager to check in on him after he was left worse for wear.

Find out where and when to watch new episodes of SVU Season 26 — and get details about when new Law & Order Thursdays return on NBC — below.

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight, December 19, 2024? Unfortunately, no. Both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order are on a midseason hiatus and will not air new episodes on December 19. Fret not: if you're craving some SVU chills during the break, you can stream past episodes on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

When do new episodes of Law & Order: SVU return? New episodes of Law & Order Season 26 return on Thursday, January 16, at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the day after they air on Peacock. "It's so beautiful to have the privilege to actually watch the evolution," Hargitay told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while chatting about Benson's multi-decade reign. "As I see it and look back, Olivia Benson is sort of a perfect feminist story because we actually see this woman grow into her power."

